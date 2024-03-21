'It will lead to Chaos': SC Refuses to Hold Election Commissioners' Appointment

author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

The Supreme Court said it cannot stay the law on the appointment of the election commissioners at this stage as it could create chaos and uncertainty before the elections.

The Supreme Court said it cannot stay the law on the appointment of the election commissioners at this stage as it could create chaos and uncertainty before the elections.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the appointment of two new election commissioners, saying that the elections are around the corner and a stay on their appointment will create chaos.

A bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta asked advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing Association for Democratic Reforms, to read Clause 2 of Article 324. Justice Khanna said that right from beginning till judgment of this court in 2023, the president was making appointments, and the process for appointing election commissioners worked.

“Right from the beginning till the judgment, the president was making the appointments….and there was a procedure prescribed and it had worked. Obviously, the intent of this judgment (2023) was to push the Parliament to make a law. It was a nudge. This court cannot say what sort of law has to be passed….it is not that earlier elections were not held….”, said justice Khanna.

The bench told Bhushan that from 1950, a number of appointments for election commissioners were made and if petitioners’ contentions are accepted then it will lead to chaos against the backdrop that the elections are around the corner.

The bench stressed that there are no allegations against the election commissioners appointed by the government. Bhushan urged the apex court to pass a direction that panel comprising Chief Justice of India to meet and select persons, and everything will work.

The bench said the constitution bench judgment passed in 2023 does not say the new law passed by the Parliament should include a judicial member on the selection committee, and added that Bhushan cannot say that the election commission is under the thumb of the executive.

The apex court also declined to stay the 2023 law that laid down a new regime for appointing members of the election commission, and also criticized the central government for fast-tracking appointments.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, says the 2023 judgment makes it very clear that the Parliament will have to pass a law for the appointment of ECs and CEC. Mehta said the process started for the selection of the EC after the Act came into operation.

The bench said that the Centre gave members on the panel the list of candidates for the appointment of ECs on March 14. The bench asked Centre, how did it shortlist 6 out of 200 names for ECs and some more days should have been given to members on the selection committee to decide. The bench said the Centre should have gone a bit slow. The bench questioned Mehta, when the leader of Opposition sought some time to consider names, why did he not get extra time?

Read More

  1. DMK's complaint against Karandlaje: EC seeks immediate action for alleged model code violation
  2. Centre Defends Dropping CJI from EC Selection Panel in SC, Says 'Commission's Independence Doesn't...'
  3. EC Replaces Bengal DGP Again within 24 Hours, Sanjay Mukherjee New Police Chief
Last Updated :3 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.