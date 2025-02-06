ETV Bharat / bharat

It Was Said Modi-Trump Good Friends, Why Did PM Let This Happen: Priyanka On Indians' Deportation

Priyanka Gandhi criticised the government over the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US, demanding answers from PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar.

Priyanka Gandhi criticised the government over the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US, demanding answers from PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar.
Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Deepender Singh Hooda at a protest against the deportation of Indian immigrants from the US (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 1:46 PM IST

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the government for the way Indians staying illegally in the United States were deported and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar must answer on the issue.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants The deportees claimed their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and they were unshackled only after landing at the Amritsar airport.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "A lot of things were said that Modi ji and Trump ji are very good friends. Why did Modi ji let this happen, couldn't we have sent our plane to get them?"

"Is this the way one should be behaving with people that they are sent back in handcuffs and chains," he said. Asked if the External Affairs Minister should give an answer, she said, "He should answer, the PM should give an answer. Is this the way?"

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the government for the way Indians staying illegally in the United States were deported and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar must answer on the issue.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants The deportees claimed their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and they were unshackled only after landing at the Amritsar airport.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "A lot of things were said that Modi ji and Trump ji are very good friends. Why did Modi ji let this happen, couldn't we have sent our plane to get them?"

"Is this the way one should be behaving with people that they are sent back in handcuffs and chains," he said. Asked if the External Affairs Minister should give an answer, she said, "He should answer, the PM should give an answer. Is this the way?"

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIANS DEPORTED FROM USCONGRESS ON INDIAND DEPORTEDPRIYANKA ON INDIANS DEPORTATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.