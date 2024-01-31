Loading...

IT Rules on Fake News: Bombay High Court's Division Bench Delivers Split Verdict

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

The Bombay High Court's division bench has ruled in favor of petitioners challenging the amended IT Rules regarding fake news on social media. Justice Gautam Patel agreed with the petitioners' claims, while Justice Neela Gokhale sided with the government. The case will now be heard by a third judge. The government has agreed to extend the deadline for the Fact Checking Unit.

The Bombay High Court's division bench has ruled in favor of petitioners challenging the amended IT Rules regarding fake news on social media. Justice Gautam Patel agreed with the petitioners' claims, while Justice Neela Gokhale sided with the government. The case will now be heard by a third judge. The government has agreed to extend the deadline for the Fact Checking Unit.

Mumbai: A division bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on a bunch of petitions challenging the amended Information Technology (IT) Rules dealing with fake news against the government on social media. While Justice Gautam Patel agreed with the petitioners' contentions, Justice Neela Gokhale upheld the government's side.

"There is a disagreement between us. I have held for the petitions and Justice Gokhale has held for the government. So now the matter will be heard afresh by a third judge," Justice Patel said in the courtroom. The matter would be placed before the Chief Justice of the HC who would assign it to a third judge.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed to extend for ten days an earlier assurance given to the court that until the judgment was delivered, the government would not notify the Fact Checking Unit (FCU) to be set up under the amended IT Rules to identify and flag off fake, false, and misleading facts on social media. The bench accepted this statement.

Under the Rules, if the FCU comes across or is informed about any posts that are fake, false or contain misleading facts pertaining to the business of the government, it would flag off the same to the social media intermediaries. Once such a post is flagged off, the intermediary has the option of either taking down the post or putting a disclaimer on the same. In taking the second option, the intermediary loses its safe harbour/ immunity and stands liable for legal action.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, the Editors Guild of India and the Association of Indian Magazines filed petitions against the Rules, terming them arbitrary and unconstitutional and claiming that they would have a chilling effect on the fundamental rights of citizens.
The Centre, however, said it was not against any kind of opinion, criticism, satire or humour targeting the government, and the Rules were meant to only proscribe or prohibit peddling of fake, false and misleading facts on social media. On April 6, 2023, the Union government promulgated certain amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. SC stays Bombay HC order asking EC to hold Pune LS bypoll immediately
  2. SC refuses plea for Bombay HC to monitor Narendra Dabholkar case

TAGGED:

Bombay High Courtfake newsInformation Technology Rules

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.