'It Is Not Just Cow Dung': DU College Principal After Video Shows Her Classroom 'Experiment' To Tackle Heat

New Delhi: The Principal of Delhi University's Laxmibai College was recently seen coating a classroom with a paste of cow dung and other ingredients as part of a "research project" to reduce the room temperature.

In a video shared widely on social media, Professor Pratyush Vatsala can be seen applying the paste on the walls with the help of her staff. As per the inputs from the college, the Principal had shared the video herself in the college's teachers' group, noting that indigenous methods are being adopted to cool classrooms in C Block.

Professor Pratyush Vatsala, Principal of Delhi University's Laxmibai College seen appying a paste of cowdung and other ingredients on the walls of one of the classrooms. (Source: X)

"This is being done by the Environmental Studies Department as part of research. This is a mud treatment for heat stress control...we are carrying out this experiment in six rooms on the second floor of the old building. It is not just cow dung. The paste has been prepared by mixing cow dung, soil, red sand, gypsum powder and Multani soil. Along with it, equipment has also been installed there to measure the temperature of the room," Vatsala told ETV Bharat on Monday.

She said that they will check the difference in the room temperature before and after the "experiment". "Some people are spreading unnecessary rumours. There is no shortage of fans in the classrooms. Fans can be seen in the video," Vatsala said.

A teacher in the college said the administration should have installed coolers in classrooms given the rising temperatures in the national capital. "The rooms of the college are large, and many do not have enough fans. The students face a lot of trouble in the summer season. There is no AC in any room. There are no coolers either. The students have to make do with fans only. Their number is also less," the teacher said, refusing to be quoted by name.

Professor Pankaj Garg, president teachers' organization Indian National Teacher Congress, said that instead of improving the basic facilities for the convenience of teachers and students in the college, the Principal is busy plastering them with cow dung. "What message do we want to give to the students? Anyway, there is no point in applying cow dung on concrete walls," he said.

The college was established in 1965 and is named after Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. It is located in Ashok Vihar and operates under the Delhi government.