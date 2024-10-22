ETV Bharat / bharat

It Is Hrishikesh Roy Not Mukherjee, Know Your Judges: CJI To lawyer

The lawyer mistakenly uttered the renowned filmmaker's name while mentioning his case for an urgent hearing, to which CJI asked him to refer to website.

A file photo of the Supreme Court premises
A file photo of the Supreme Court premises (ANI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday witnessed an unusual moment when an advocate appearing before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud referred to Justice Hrishikesh Roy as Hrishikesh Mukherjee, a renowned filmmaker. Gol Maal, the blockbuster, was directed by Mukherjee.

While mentioning the cases for an urgent hearing before the bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, a lawyer narrated his matter saying, "This matter was before Justice Hrishikesh Mukherjee", before being corrected by the CJI that an advocate must know the proper names of the judge.

"Hrishikesh Mukherjee or Justice Hrishikesh Roy? If you make Roy into Mukherjee then... you must know your judges. This is the limit. Please go and check the website…”, the CJI said.

On September 23, 2019, Justice Hrishikesh Roy took oath as a Judge of the Supreme Court. He served as the 35th Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala since August 8, 2018. Before being a judge, he worked as a senior lawyer.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee was a renowned filmmaker, whose films were known for their humour and simplicity. His movies continue to remain popular.

