'It Is a Distinct Honour and a Rare Privilege to Be Able to Serve Our Motherland':Jagdeep Dhankar

New Delhi: As 68 Rajya Sabha MPs are retiring this year, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said that the retiring members would be departing with a profound sense of contentment for their efforts in advancing the interest of Bharat and every Bharatiya.

“In togetherness, we have strived to ensure that this temple of democracy sustains its relevance by being a theatre of dialogue, debate, deliberation and discussion. It’s a distinct honour and a rare privilege to be able to serve our motherland from the platform of this House,” said Dhankar in his farewell address to retiring members.

Dhankar hosted a party in honour of all the retired members of the Rajya Sabha in 2023 & 2024 and is due to retire in the remaining part of the year 2024 at his residence.

“Hon’ble members, the retirement of our esteemed colleagues will undoubtedly leave a void. However, it is often said that every beginning has an end and every end has a new beginning. I am confident that these members will continue to be actively engaged in public life, serving our nation in various capacities as one never retires from public service,” said Dhankar.

Among those retiring are five women members, including Jaya Bachchan, Vandana Chavan, Kanta Kardam, Dr Sonal Mansingh and Dr Amee Yajnik. As many as nine ministers are also retiring, including Dharmendra Pradhan, Narayan Rane, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupendra Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, V Muraleedharan, Dr L Murugan.

The terms of BJP president JP Nadda (Himachal Pradesh) and former PM Manmohan Singh (Rajasthan) are also ending in April. Some of the other prominent personalities whose term ends in April also include Prakash Javadekar (BJP), Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) and Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP) among others. It is worth mentioning, that of the total 68 members, 56 are retiring in April.

Significantly, as the process of electing 56 new lawmakers has been scheduled for February 27, the process will add a few seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a few to Congress. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Professor Sanjay Kumar, the director of the Centre for Study of Developing Societies, said, “As the BJP has won the recently held Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, quite naturally their representation from these two States will increase.”

As far as Congress is concerned, they will lose some seats from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, “However, they will get a few seats in Telangana,” said Kumar. As per the seat equation of the State Assembly, the NDA will emerge with 117 seats in the Rajya Sabha registering an improvement over its current strength of 115 in the 245-member house.

Since Rajya Sabha members are elected by the state legislators, the new representation in the Upper House will also witness a change in seat equation from States like Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka, which have witnessed Assembly elections and changes in government in the last 18 months.

BJP holds 28 of the 56 seats (including one seat left vacant by party lawmaker Kirodi Lal Meena who has become a minister in Rajasthan). Following the elections scheduled to be held on February 27, the BJP is likely to lose two seats in Uttar Pradesh and one seat in Himachal Pradesh, but it is expected to gain seats in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The number of Congress seats will stay constant at 10. It will gain two seats from Telangana but lose one seat each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.