'It Glorifies Ableism': SC Slams NMC's 'Both Hands Intact' Rule For MBBS Admission

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that the 2019 guideline of the National Medical Commission requiring an MBBS aspirant to have "both hands intact", "reeks of ableism and has no place in a statutory regulation", and "makes a mockery of the principle of reasonable accommodation".

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said: "A prescription such as 'both hands intact…' reeks of ableism and has no place in a statutory regulation. In fact, it has the effect of denuding the rights guaranteed under the Constitution and the RPwD Act and makes a mockery of the principle of reasonable accommodation".

The bench reiterated the call for revising the NMC guidelines while confirming the admission granted to one Anmol with 50 per cent locomotor disability, it affects a person’s ability to move their limbs or to move objects, through its interim order on December 12, 2024.

The bench said that in its view, this prescription of “both hands intact…” is completely antithetical to Article 41 of the Constitution; the principles enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the salutary provisions of the RPwD Act.

"It also indicates a classification which is overbroad and glorifies ‘ableism’", said the bench. The top court said that it propagates that persons with typical abilities and with faculties similar to what the majority may have or somehow superior. “This is precisely what the Directive Principles of State Policy, the United Nations Convention and the RPwD Act abhor,” said the bench.

Anmol, the appellant in the present matter, took the NEET-UG exam in May 2024 and secured rank 2,462 in the Persons with Disability (PwD) category. However, he was rendered ineligible to pursue a medical course by the Government Medical College, Chandigarh, the designated disability certification centre.

He challenged this decision before the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. The high court on September 23, 2024, dismissed his plea, saying the court "cannot substitute the opinion of the experts in the field of disability."

Anmol moved the apex court assailing this decision. The apex court asked AIIMS, New Delhi, to constitute a committee to examine as to whether the disability suffered by the petitioner would come in the way of his pursuing medical studies.

Five of the six members of the committee were of the view that Anmol "is not suitable to pursue undergraduate medical education program (MBBS) which is a competency-based program of 5-and-a-half years, including one year of compulsory rotatory internship."

The sixth member, Dr Satendra Singh, gave a separate detailed assessment, which said the appellant "can successfully navigate the MBBS course with clinical accommodations and assistive technologies."

The apex court said it finds that the report of the five members has not set out any reasons and does not indicate as to how the functional assessment of the appellant was carried out.

"No doubt, it mentions that a functional assessment was carried out, but the five members are completely silent on how the appellant failed in the functional assessment test. Obviously, they felt shackled by the 'both hands intact…' theory which we have discarded relying on the Union of India’s directive as approved in Omkar Ramchandra Gond (supra). Accepting the report of five members and denying the admission of the appellant would be upholding the theory of ableism which we are not prepared to do”, said the apex court.

The apex court said that Dr. Satendra Singh, adopted the correct approach -- to not bar a candidate at the threshold but grant the candidate the choice after completing the MBBS course, to decide whether he wishes to specialise in a non-surgical or medical branch or continue as a general duty medical officer.

"As rightly set out by Dr. Satendra Singh, it will be unfair to presume incompetence at the threshold without first providing an opportunity to the candidate and ensuring the availability of accommodations and assistive products," observed the bench.

The apex court has scheduled the matter for hearing on March 3, 2025 to consider whether the NMC has formulated the revised guidelines in accordance with the judgments of this court.

"We direct this matter to be posted on 03.03.2025 to consider whether the National Medical Commission has formulated the revised guidelines in accordance with the judgments of this Court, as directed in Omkar Ramchandra Gond (supra) and Om Rathod (supra) and further direct that the NMC shall file an affidavit explaining the current status before the said hearing date," said the bench.