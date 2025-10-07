Issue SC Certificates To Persons Belonging To Scheduled Castes, Converted To Buddhism: Karnataka Govt
The order provides for allowing to mention of 'Buddhism' in the religion column in applications for Scheduled Caste Certificates.
By PTI
Published : October 7, 2025 at 12:51 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka government has issued an order to provide SC caste certificates to people belonging to the scheduled castes even after their conversion to Buddhism. This order will apply to persons belonging to any of the 101 Scheduled Castes in the state who converted to Buddhism, the social welfare department said in its order.
"It is ordered to issue the Scheduled Caste Certificate to persons belonging to 101 Scheduled Castes in the Karnataka Scheduled Caste list who have converted to Buddhism, as per the Karnataka Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (Reservation in Appointments, etc.) Act, 1990 (Amendment) Act, 2024 and Rules, 1992," the order dated October 6 said.
The order provides for allowing to mention 'Buddhism' in the religion column in applications for Scheduled Caste Certificates. Also, allowing the applicants/parents to enter Buddhism in the religion column in the documents of government schools/private schools/all other educational institutions under the jurisdiction of the Department of School Education and Literacy, if they so wish.
"All departments, boards and corporations/other institutions of the Government of Karnataka shall act as per the said order," it added. Citing the union government's instructions in a letter written in 1990, the department in its order said that based on the letter, the state government issued a circular in 2013, allowing scheduled caste persons converting to Buddhism to obtain SC certificates.
In 2016, the Union government again asked chief secretaries of all states to ensure that scheduled caste people who become Buddhists get SC certificates. "Although a circular was issued, several organisations have petitioned the government seeking clarity and an appropriate order on this," the social welfare department said. Buddhists come under the religious minorities list in Karnataka along with Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, and Jains.