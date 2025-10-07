ETV Bharat / bharat

Issue SC Certificates To Persons Belonging To Scheduled Castes, Converted To Buddhism: Karnataka Govt

Bengaluru: Karnataka government has issued an order to provide SC caste certificates to people belonging to the scheduled castes even after their conversion to Buddhism. This order will apply to persons belonging to any of the 101 Scheduled Castes in the state who converted to Buddhism, the social welfare department said in its order.

"It is ordered to issue the Scheduled Caste Certificate to persons belonging to 101 Scheduled Castes in the Karnataka Scheduled Caste list who have converted to Buddhism, as per the Karnataka Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (Reservation in Appointments, etc.) Act, 1990 (Amendment) Act, 2024 and Rules, 1992," the order dated October 6 said.

The order provides for allowing to mention 'Buddhism' in the religion column in applications for Scheduled Caste Certificates. Also, allowing the applicants/parents to enter Buddhism in the religion column in the documents of government schools/private schools/all other educational institutions under the jurisdiction of the Department of School Education and Literacy, if they so wish.