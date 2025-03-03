ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Issue Pertains To Liberty’, SC Asks Delhi Govt To Decide On Remission To Convict In Nitish Katara Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi government to take a decision within two weeks regarding the remission to Sukhdev Yadav alias Pehalwan, who is serving a 20-year jail term without remission in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench asked the government how a convict, whose 20 years jail term ending on March 10, 2025, would continue to remain in prison. The bench said that the issue pertains to liberty of a person.

The bench asked how would the convict continue to languish in jail after the period of sentence is over and told the government’s counsel, “you should have started the process of granting remission a long time back….”.

After hearing submissions of the solicitor general Tushar Mehta, the bench said the case of the petitioner shall be considered in two weeks. “We accept the assurance and direct that the case be listed for hearing on March 27”, said the bench.