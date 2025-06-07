ISRO Device To Shield Fishermen Against Dangers, Help Locate Fish Shoals In Deep Sea

Kakdwip: Keeping in mind the safety of fishermen during deep-sea fishing, a novel technology invented by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is being used in trawlers, which will help quickly trace fishermen in danger.

The fisheries department has already started installing the Satellite-Based Maritime Safety Assistant System or Transponder in the trawlers of the Kakdwip subdivision under the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

On the one hand, the trawlers in the deep sea can also be monitored through this technology and will send a danger alert if they cross the Indian waters and stray into Bangladesh. This new distress signal device is more advanced and powerful than its previous version, through which the sender could exchange messages. The latest device will enable the sender and the recipient to exchange messages.

The new device by ISRO will have a two-way communication. (ETV Bharat)

Harnessing satellite connectivity, this device will enable fishermen to send distress messages from anywhere and identify shoals of fish in the deep sea in advance. If they suddenly fall ill, there is a special arrangement for getting quick medical service through this device. If a trawler meets with an accident in the deep sea, there is also a special facility to send an SOS.

This special device has been programmed with the languages ​​of all littoral states of India, so that fishermen face no difficulty in operating. With the help of GPS and ISO technology, it will be possible to save their lives.

Deep-sea trawlers anchored in Kakdwip. (ETV Bharat)

"In the past, due to various natural disasters or adverse weather conditions, many fishing trawlers strayed into the Bangladeshi waters without being able to determine the correct direction. This device has been developed using that experience, so that no Indian fisherman enters Bangladesh. When a fishing trawler crosses Indian waters, the device will send a warning message through a special sound. We will even be able to monitor how many trawlers are in the deep sea very easily through this device," Surjit Bag, district deputy fisheries director (Marine) of South 24 Parganas, said.

"This new technology by ISRO is initially being used in 300 trawlers of the Kakdwip subdivision, and will be fitted with every trawler of the district soon. Through this technology, the life risk of fishermen will be reduced to a greater extent. No tower will be required to use this technology, as it will be operated through satellites. Fishermen will also be able to locate the shoals of hilsa through this technology. If any fisherman falls sick or there is a fire incident in the trawler, they can quickly send a distress signal through this device for quick help," Bag added.

Tralwers in standby before the start of the hilsa season. (ETV Bharat)

Pritam Panda is responsible for the installation and operation of this technology in the trawlers of Kakdwip. "Through this technology, fishermen will quickly be able to know where the chunk of fish is. They will also be able to send distress messages in times of danger. Along with this, this special device will also keep an eye on fishermen so that they do not cross the Indian waters and enter Bangladesh," Panda said.

The hilsa season is about to start in a few days, and thousands of fishing trawlers from various coastal areas of South 24 Parganas will head to the deep sea in search of the prime catch of the year.'

The device is being installed in a trawler in Kakdwip. (ETV Bharat)

Bishnupada Das, a fisherman, said, "When we go to the deep sea, the phone does not work. With this device, we can quickly communicate with the coastal authorities in times of danger. This device will play a big role in saving our lives during accidents."

The indoor unit of the new device. (ETV Bharat)

"This new technology from ISRO is a blessing for the fishermen as they will be easily able to locate the shoals of fish in the deep sea and send an alert to the concerned authorities during danger. The earlier devices provided by the fisheries department had a one-way communication system. But the latest device comes with a two-way communication system that will enable the administration to establish communication with the fishermen quickly. Responders will also reach the fishermen in distress quickly to save them," Satinath Patra, secretary of Kakdwip Fishermen's Workers Union, said.