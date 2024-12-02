ISRO Chief Somnath Outlines 20-Year Vision And Inspires Students at IISF 2024 In Guwahati

Guwahati: Dr S Somnath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), highlighted ISRO's ambitious plans for the next 20 years, including the 12th Space Scheme. The organisation aims to conduct in-depth studies on the dynamic behaviour of ocean storms and undertake detailed research on the Sun, he said.
Additionally, more advanced satellites will be launched, and missions to Mars and Venus are planned. By 2035, these initiatives are expected to usher in a new era for India's space exploration endeavours, he said while addressing the students on the third day of the India International Science Festival 2024 (IISF) at IIT Guwahati.
He highlighted that space research aids in providing accurate weather forecasts and offers valuable data for sectors like agriculture and health. He emphasised the importance of deep learning, urging students to take the initiative in acquiring knowledge beyond what is taught in schools.
“Students must study independently to broaden their understanding,” he said, adding that they are the pioneers shaping the future of science and technology. Recognising the significance of innovation and advancement in these fields is essential for their growth.
He also highlighted the need for sustainable practices in agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare, discussing initiatives designed to inspire both learners and educators to embrace creative, knowledge-driven approaches to learning.