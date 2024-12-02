ETV Bharat / bharat

ISRO Chief Somnath Outlines 20-Year Vision And Inspires Students at IISF 2024 In Guwahati

Dr S Somnath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, addresses the students at the India International Science Festival 2024 (IISF) at IIT Guwahati on Monday ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: Dr S Somnath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), highlighted ISRO's ambitious plans for the next 20 years, including the 12th Space Scheme. The organisation aims to conduct in-depth studies on the dynamic behaviour of ocean storms and undertake detailed research on the Sun, he said.

Additionally, more advanced satellites will be launched, and missions to Mars and Venus are planned. By 2035, these initiatives are expected to usher in a new era for India's space exploration endeavours, he said while addressing the students on the third day of the India International Science Festival 2024 (IISF) at IIT Guwahati.

He highlighted that space research aids in providing accurate weather forecasts and offers valuable data for sectors like agriculture and health. He emphasised the importance of deep learning, urging students to take the initiative in acquiring knowledge beyond what is taught in schools.