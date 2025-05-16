ETV Bharat / bharat

ISRO Chief Narayanan Seeks Blessings At Tirumala Shrine Ahead Of PSLV-C61 Launch

Tirupati: ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Friday offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple here, seeking blessings for the successful launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C61/EOS-09 mission, a remote sensing satellite mission. The launch is scheduled for May 18 at 5.59 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

During the VIP darshan in the early hours of Friday, Narayanan participated in the ritual and placed a miniature model of PSLV-C61 at the deity’s feet, seeking blessings for the mission’s success and safety. Vedic scholars offered blessings at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, while temple officials presented Tirtha Prasadam (holy water) and honoured Narayanan with a silk shawl.

"This 101st mission with PSLV-C61 will mark a major milestone for ISRO, showcasing India’s all-weather earth observation capabilities and reinforcing the country’s commitment to space-based solutions," Narayanan told reporters.