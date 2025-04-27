'A Remarkable Leader, Accomplished scientist & transformative figure': ISRO Chief's Glowing Tribute To Kasturirangan

Bengaluru: Paying tribute to K Kasturirangan, Indian Space Research Organisation chairman V Narayanan described him as "a remarkable leader, an accomplished scientist, and a transformative figure of our nation.

Kasturirangan, who headed ISRO from 1994 to 2003, passed away at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday after a prolonged illness. His life, as per Narayanan, profoundly shaped India’s space ambitions and educational framework, and showed the vision for the future, stands as a testament to the power of knowledge when guided by purpose.

His early academic brilliance led him to earn a doctorate in Experimental High Energy Astronomy from the University of Bombay in 1971, during his tenure at the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad. This foundation would pave the way for decades of pioneering contributions to India’s scientific and technological landscape.

At the ISRO Satellite Centre (now the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre), he served as the Project Director for India’s first two experimental Earth observation satellites—BHASKARA-I and II.

His visionary leadership was instrumental in expanding India’s remote sensing program. Under his guidance, landmark satellites like IRS-1C and IRS-1D were launched, providing high-resolution data that significantly enhanced applications in agriculture, forestry, water resource management, and urban planning.

He demonstrated how cutting-edge space technology could be harnessed for societal benefit, narrowing the gap between science and development. Kasturirangan’s tenure at the ISRO Satellite Centre spanned over two decades, culminating in his role as Director from 1990 to 1994.

During this period, he played a key role in establishing the methodologies and systems for the design, fabrication, qualification, and integration of all satellites and their subsystems. His leadership laid the groundwork for ISRO’s future successes.

A golden chapter in India’s space program

From 1994 to 2003, he served as the chairman of ISRO and secretary of the Department of Space. This era marked a golden chapter for India’s space program, witnessing several groundbreaking missions under his guidance. As an astrophysicist, his research interests spanned high-energy X-ray and gamma-ray astronomy, as well as optical astronomy. He was also the driving force behind the conceptualisation and realisation of AstroSat, India’s first dedicated multi-wavelength space observatory.

Beyond science, Kasturirangan played a transformative role in policy-making and national development. He chaired the committee responsible for drafting the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), a visionary document aimed at overhauling India’s education system to make it more inclusive, holistic, and aligned with 21st-century needs. The policy emphasises foundational literacy, early childhood care, research, and multidisciplinary education.

His influence extended across multiple spheres of governance. As a member (Science) of the Planning Commission from 2009 to 2014, he was instrumental in formulating the 12th Five-Year Plan for India’s science and technology sector. Earlier, as a Member of the Rajya Sabha (2003–2009) and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, he consistently championed innovation, scientific temper, and inclusive growth.

Kasturirangan also contributed significantly to environmental conservation, notably through his leadership of the Kasturirangan Committee on ecological sustainability in the Western Ghats.

His immense contributions were recognised through numerous prestigious awards, including India’s highest civilian honours—the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan—as well as several international accolades for his work in science and technology.

In the rich tradition of India, it is believed that the seeds sown by great individuals blossom into mighty trees, offering shade and sustenance to generations, forming ecosystems of knowledge, innovation, and compassion. K Kasturirangan’s legacy is deep-rooted, far-reaching, and enduring.