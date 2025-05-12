ETV Bharat / bharat

10 Satellites Working Continuously To Ensure Safety, Security Of Citizens: ISRO Chairman

Amid India and Pakistan tension, safety and security of our country can be achieved through continuous working of satellites and drone technology.

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan says working for a strategic purpose to ensure the safety and security of the citizens
File Photo: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan (IANS Photo)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 11:57 AM IST

1 Min Read

Imphal: ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan said that 10 satellites are continuously working for a strategic purpose to ensure the safety and security of the country's citizens. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Central Agricultural University in Manipur's Imphal on Sunday, he said India is becoming a "vibrant space power" and will have its first space station by 2040.

"Today, 433 satellites of 34 countries are lifted from India and placed in orbit...I am also happy to inform you that today, 10 satellites are continuously working 24/7 for a strategic purpose to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the country," the ISRO chief said during the programme.

His comment came amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan. The country launched Operation Sindoor on early May 7 to destroy terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Narayanan also said, "If we have to ensure the safety of our country, we have to serve through our satellites. We have to monitor our 7,000 km seashore. We have to monitor the entire northern part continuously. Without satellite and drone technology, we can't achieve that." He said the Indian Space Research Organisation is developing a satellite for G20 countries to study climate and air pollution and monitor weather.

The progress that the country has made since Independence was "phenomenal and outstanding", he added.

Imphal: ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan said that 10 satellites are continuously working for a strategic purpose to ensure the safety and security of the country's citizens. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Central Agricultural University in Manipur's Imphal on Sunday, he said India is becoming a "vibrant space power" and will have its first space station by 2040.

"Today, 433 satellites of 34 countries are lifted from India and placed in orbit...I am also happy to inform you that today, 10 satellites are continuously working 24/7 for a strategic purpose to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the country," the ISRO chief said during the programme.

His comment came amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan. The country launched Operation Sindoor on early May 7 to destroy terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Narayanan also said, "If we have to ensure the safety of our country, we have to serve through our satellites. We have to monitor our 7,000 km seashore. We have to monitor the entire northern part continuously. Without satellite and drone technology, we can't achieve that." He said the Indian Space Research Organisation is developing a satellite for G20 countries to study climate and air pollution and monitor weather.

The progress that the country has made since Independence was "phenomenal and outstanding", he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKINDIA AND PAKISTAN WAROPERATION SINDOORISRO CHAIRMANENSURE SAFETY OF THE CITIZENS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.