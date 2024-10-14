ETV Bharat / bharat

ISRO Chairman Somanath Receives IAF World Space Award For Chandrayaan-3's Remarkable Achievement

According to the IAF, the Chandrayaan-3 mission by ISRO exemplifies the synergy of scientific curiosity and cost-effective engineering, symbolising India's commitment to excellence.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Bengaluru: ISRO said on Monday its Chairman S Somanath has received the International Astronautical Federation's (IAF) prestigious World Space Award for Chandrayaan-3's remarkable achievement.

"This recognition celebrates India's contributions to space exploration. Celebrations are underway in Milan (Italy) as we continue to strive for new frontiers, the national agency headquartered here said in an online post.

According to the IAF, the Chandrayaan-3 mission by ISRO exemplifies the synergy of scientific curiosity and cost-effective engineering, symbolising India's commitment to excellence and the vast potential that space exploration offers humanity.

Rapidly unveiling previously undiscovered facets of the Moon's composition and geology, the mission stands as a global testament to innovation. Achieving a historic milestone, Chandrayaan-3 becomes the first to touch down near the lunar South Pole, showcasing both aspiration and technological prowess on an international scale, the IAF said in a statement.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched July 6 last year from Sriharikota spaceport and it successfully made the soft landing near the South Pole on August 23.

