ETV Bharat / bharat

ISRO Chairman Somanath Receives IAF World Space Award For Chandrayaan-3's Remarkable Achievement

Bengaluru: ISRO said on Monday its Chairman S Somanath has received the International Astronautical Federation's (IAF) prestigious World Space Award for Chandrayaan-3's remarkable achievement.

"This recognition celebrates India's contributions to space exploration. Celebrations are underway in Milan (Italy) as we continue to strive for new frontiers, the national agency headquartered here said in an online post.

According to the IAF, the Chandrayaan-3 mission by ISRO exemplifies the synergy of scientific curiosity and cost-effective engineering, symbolising India's commitment to excellence and the vast potential that space exploration offers humanity.