Did ISRO Play A Role In Operation Sindoor? ISRO Chief Says This During Visit To Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Dr V Narayanan, who is currently in Bhubaneswar, shed light on country's space ambitions like collecting samples from the Moon to building India's own space station and more, during his visit to the Central Toolroom and Training Centre (CTTC) in Odisha's capital city on Wednesday.

Speaking to media, even though Narayanan did not specifically reveal about ISRO's role in the recent Operation Sindoor, he mentioned that the space agency currently has 56 operational satellites, many of which are used for the security of the country. "Apart from border security, ISRO is also working on food security, water security, tele-education and weather," said the ISRO chief who also happens to be the Secretary of the Department of Space.

ISRO Chief Dr V Narayanan At CTTC In Bhubaneswar, Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Interestingly, the ISRO Chairman revealed that Indian space agency is developing its own space station and aims to place it in the orbit soon. "The total mass of the space station will be 52 tonnes. The modules will be sent in five phases. Most likely, the first module will go by March-April 2028."

Notably, ISRO has partnerships with about 450 industries including CTTC in Bhubaneswar. Satellite propulsion is manufactured at the training centre.

Speaking about the upcoming space missions, the senior scientist stated, "Right now, we (ISRO) are working on Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5. Chandrayaan-4 is a sample return mission. For the first time, India will attempt to collect and bring back samples from the Moon. After that, Chandrayaan-5 will be launched in collaboration with Japan."

"While Chandrayaan-3 lander weighed 1600 kg with 25-kg rover, the Chandrayaan-5 lander will weigh 6400 kg carrying a 350-kg rover. Chandrayaan-3 had a mission life of 14 days, while Chandrayaan-5's lifetime will be 100 days," he explained, adding that Chandrayaan-4 will be launched within next two and a half years.

Further, the ISRO Chairman revealed, "ISRO is also working on Gaganyaan mission. The first uncrewed mission is scheduled for launch later this year. Then, two more crewed missions will carry space passengers in the first quarter of 2027. This apart, there will be two missions in partnership with NASA. ISRO is also developing a third launch pad and a second launch complex."

Dr Narayanan reached Odisha from Chennai on Tuesday, and was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival at the Bhubaneswar airport.