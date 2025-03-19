'Welcome Back': ISRO Chairman Greets Sunita Williams, Says India Wishes To Utilise Her Expertise

Bengaluru: India would want to utilise Sunita Williams' expertise in space exploration, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said on Wednesday as he termed the astronaut's safe return a remarkable achievement and a testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA's commitment to space exploration.
"Welcome back, Sunita Williams! Your safe return after an extended mission aboard the ISS is a remarkable achievement. A testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA's commitment to space exploration!" ISRO shared Narayanan's message on 'X'. He said Williams' resilience and dedication continue to inspire space enthusiasts around the world.
"As Secretary DoS and Chairman ISRO, I on behalf of my colleagues extend warm greetings to you and wish you a great day ahead," Narayanan said.
"When Bharat under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Modi ji is working towards making India a developed country, we wish to utilise your expertise in space exploration," he added.
🚀 Welcome back, Sunita Williams! 🌍— ISRO (@isro) March 19, 2025
Your safe return after an extended mission aboard the ISS is a remarkable achievement. A testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA’s commitment to space exploration! Your resilience and dedication continue to inspire space enthusiasts around the…
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned to Earth on Tuesday after nine months' stay in the space station. Their eight-day journey in space stretched to nine months due to a glitch in their Boeing spacecraft.
A former US Navy captain, Williams, 59, was born to a Gujarati father, Deepak Pandya, hailing from Jhulasan in Mehsana district, and Slovenian mother, Ursuline Bonnie Pandya, on September 19, 1965 in Euclid, Ohio.
Read More