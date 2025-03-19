ETV Bharat / bharat

'Welcome Back': ISRO Chairman Greets Sunita Williams, Says India Wishes To Utilise Her Expertise

This photo provided by NASA shows NASA astronaut Suni Williams being helped out of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on board the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN. ( AFP )

Bengaluru: India would want to utilise Sunita Williams' expertise in space exploration, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said on Wednesday as he termed the astronaut's safe return a remarkable achievement and a testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA's commitment to space exploration.

"Welcome back, Sunita Williams! Your safe return after an extended mission aboard the ISS is a remarkable achievement. A testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA's commitment to space exploration!" ISRO shared Narayanan's message on 'X'. He said Williams' resilience and dedication continue to inspire space enthusiasts around the world.

"As Secretary DoS and Chairman ISRO, I on behalf of my colleagues extend warm greetings to you and wish you a great day ahead," Narayanan said.