ISRO, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute For Medical Sciences And Tech Sign MOU In Space Medicine

Bengaluru: ISRO on Saturday announced that it has signed the 'Framework Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Space Medicine' with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST). This partnership marks a significant milestone in the advancement of space medicine and its applications in the country, it said.

According to the space agency, the Indian Human Space programme, Gaganyaan, is a national endeavour of ISRO offering a unique opportunity to various national agencies, academia and industry in the fields of human health research, microgravity research, space medicine and space biology.

"This framework MoU between ISRO and SCTIMST, will lead to cooperation in the niche field of space medicine which will benefit the national human space programme as well as spur innovations and developments in the fields of Human Physiological Studies, Behavioural Health Studies, Biomedical Support Systems, Radiation Biology and Medicine, Countermeasures for improving Human Health and Performance in Space Environment, Telemedicine and Communication Protocols and Crew Medical Kit for Space Missions," ISRO said in a statement.

The programme will create opportunities for studies and experiments, especially in the field of space medicine, it said. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan emphasised that the national human spaceflight endeavour, Gaganyaan, aims to enhance nation's capacity in the field of human research under space environment.

He highlighted that maintaining human health and performance in the extreme environment of outer space is very important for the successful long duration human space missions.

"A national space based platform such as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station will enable the utilisation of the niche space environment to undertake cutting edge human research and technology development based on our national priorities. This collaboration can inspire young people to pursue careers in STEM fields, driving innovation in the country," he added.

SCTIMST director Dr Sanjay Behari said that SCTIMST is looking forward for a fruitful collaboration with ISRO in developing clean room and zero gravity labs in focus and space medicine, in co-developing biomedical devices and is translating equipment developed for space exploration for human health on earth.

Recently, ISRO also signed an MoU with National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Government of Telangana (GoTG). The MoU signed on April 11 will pave way for both organisations to collaborate and share data, to enhance the disaster management and to protect the waterbodies in and around the city of Hyderabad, the space agency said.