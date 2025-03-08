Israeli Tourist, Homestay Owner Raped, Male Travellers Pushed Into Canal In Karnataka's Koppal

Koppal: In a gruesome incident, an Israeli tourist and a homestay owner were allegedly raped and male travellers were pushed into a canal in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district in Karnataka, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday night, on the road to Jangli village, near Sanapura Lake, a tourist destination in Gangavathi taluk, adjacent to Tungabhadra's left bank canal.

The tourists went with the homestay owner on Thursday night to watch the stars near the canal near Sanapur Lake. An American tourist and an Israeli tourist, along with two domestic tourists, were playing guitar when three unidentified miscreants approached them, asking for money for petrol.

An argument broke out between the two groups, during which the three male tourists were pushed into the canal. The Israeli tourist and the homestay owner were allegedly raped after that.

Police officials at the incident spot (ETV Bharat)

Of the three who fell into the canal, the American tourist Daniel and Pankaj Patel from Maharashtra escaped by swimming to the bank. Another tourist named Bibas from Odisha is missing, and a search is underway for him, police informed.

The incident came to light after the women, who escaped from the assailants, returned to the homestay and complained to the police. DySP Siddalingappa Gowda Patil and Gangavathi Rural Police Inspector Somashekar Juttal visited the scene late at night.

The four victims of the attack were taken to Gangavati Sub-Division Government Hospital and were discharged after receiving primary treatment. "Among the three who fell into the canal, the American tourist and Pankaj swam to the shore and escaped with their lives. But only Bibas is missing and a search is underway for him," said a senior police officer.

An FIR has been registered at Gangavathi Rural Police Station, and an investigation is underway. "On Friday morning, dog squad personnel and fingerprint experts reached the scene and conducted an inspection. A two-wheeler and a handbag were found at the scene. A camera, power bank, pen, broken guitar, gloves, cigarettes and blood-stained clothes were found in the handbag," police sources said.