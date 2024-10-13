ETV Bharat / bharat

Israeli PM Netanyahu Condoles Ratan Tata's Death; Calls Him 'proud Son Of India'

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu expressed grief over the passing away of business tycoon Ratan Tata on Wednesday while highlighting his contributions to fostering Israel-India ties.

By PTI

The former Tata Group chairman passed away on Wednesday evening aged 86. In a post on X addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Netanyahu highlighted Ratan Tata's contributions to fostering Israel-India ties.
Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condoled the death of Indian industry titan Ratan Tata, calling him a champion of the friendship between Israel and India. The former Tata Group chairman passed away on Wednesday evening aged 86. In a post on X addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Netanyahu highlighted Ratan Tata's contributions to fostering Israel-India ties.

"To my friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi. I and many in Israel mourn the loss of Ratan Naval Tata, a proud son of India and a champion of the friendship between our two countries," he said on Saturday. Netanyahu asked Prime Minister Modi to convey his condolences to Ratan Tata's family. "In sympathy, Benjamin Netanyahu," he said as he concluded the post.

On Thursday, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong paid homage to Ratan Tata, calling him a true friend of his country. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences on Friday over Ratan Tata's death, praising his contributions to innovation and manufacturing while acknowledging his role in strengthening industries in India and France.

