Israeli Father Seeks Joint Custody Of Daughters Found Living With Russian Mother In Karnataka Cave

Bengaluru: Just days after two young girls were found living with their Russian mother in a cave near Gokarna in Karnataka, their father, Israeli national Dror Goldstein, arrived in Bengaluru this week demanding shared custody and access to his children.

Mother, Children Found Living In Cave

When Russian woman Nina Kutina was found last week residing in a cave in the remote Ramatirtha hills of Uttara Kannada district, along with her daughters Preya (6) and Ama (4), local authorities relocated the family to a temporary shelter in Karwar. Officials later confirmed that Kutina had overstayed her Indian visa, which expired in 2017.

Father Reaches India, Seeks Access

Goldstein (38) said he flew to India as soon as he got to know about his daughters' whereabouts. "I wish to be close to my daughters. I demand shared custody. I want to be able to meet them, to be near them, and to be their father," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

He said Kutina left their home in Goa several months ago without informing him, following which he had lodged a missing person complaint. "I saw her on a beach in Gokarna. She refused to let me see the children," he said, adding that owing to war in Israel, he was unable to return to India earlier, despite multiple attempts.

Goldstein Takes Legal Help

As per reports, Goldstein has hired Bengaluru-based lawyer Beena Pillai to assist him in seeking joint custody. Pillai stated that the couple had been living together since 2017 and that both girls were born during their relationship. While Preya was born in Ukraine, Ama's birth took place in India.

"He financially supported the family, sending around $4000 a month. When the mother and children suddenly disappeared in late 2024, he went to Panaji police station to lodge a complaint," Pillai said.

Concerns Over Children's Welfare

Goldstein alleged that Kutina has not allowed their children to attend school or interact with others. "It is true that the children should have their mother. But being their father, I also want to spend time with them," he said.

He also expressed concerns that the children might be deported to Russia with Kutina. "I appeal to the authorities not to deport my daughters. They need both parents," he added.

Allegations Of Abuse And Financial Exploitation

In the complaint lodged with police, Goldstein alleged that Kutina became increasingly aggressive over time. He claimed she assaulted him, used abusive language, and demanded money for personal expenses and to send to her family. "I felt I was only being used for money," he stated.

He also claimed he had taken care of one of Kutina's sons from a previous relationship.

Access Denied at FRRO

Goldstein said he visited the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) twice to see his daughters but was not allowed to meet them. The FRRO is currently processing Kutina's deportation due to violation of visa regulations.

While the future of the two girls remains uncertain, Goldstein reiterated, "My concern is only their safety and future. I want to be with them (my daughters)."

