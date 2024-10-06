Israeli Tourists Perform Tarpan In Pushkar For Loved Ones Slain In October-7 Hamas Attack

Ajmer(Rajasthan): A group of 20 Israelis including the bereaved families offered Jal Tarpan or ablutions at Tirtharaj Lake on Saturday in the holy city of Pushkar for the peace of the souls of those killed by the Islamic extremist outfit Hamas. The group also took part in the Maha Aarti at the Brahma Ghat.

Pushkar is a favourite spot for Israeli tourists who throng for about three decades. They share a strong bond with the holy city as they pray at Bedkhabad. Where Israelis worship and pray together. Considering it a collective festival, everyone takes food together. On October 2, Israelis celebrated the New Year.

A priest, Pandit Kaushal, said the 20-member Israeli team also includes those families who have lost their near and dear ones in the Hamas attack. Some lost their son, some lost their brother and some lost their friend. For the peace of the departed souls, the team was first made to worship in the holy lake. After this, Tarpan was performed in the holy water of Pushkar Lake.

Another priest, Pandit Gopal Parashar, said last year a group of 12 Israeli tourists came to Pushkar. Four of the group were killed in the October 7 Hamas attack. The remaining eight have come this year to pray for the peace of their slain brethren.

Mityuti, an Israeli tourist who was part of the group, said her son was killed in the October 7 attack last year. She brought a photograph of his deceased son to pray for the attainment of the heavenly abode. During prayers, tears rolled down from the eyes of the group members as they would never get a chance to meet those lost forever.

Another Israeli tourist, Gani, said his 26-year-old son, Elang, was celebrating the festival in Israel with his friends on October 7. He was enjoying it with singing and dancing. He had just started living his life on his own. But he could not return home as the Hamas terrorists killed him brutally. Some of his friends who were present during the attack came with him to Pushkar in 2020.

Elang's friend Rior said he was present when Hamas militants attacked the people celebrating the festival but he luckily survived. "We have come here to pray for the peace of Elang's soul. My good friend Benvi was also killed. We used to run the Shivananda Yoga Center together in Jerusalem. He was killed during meditation", he said.