Israel Pitches for India as a Tourism Destination; Tell Its Nationals to Explore Indian Beaches

New Delhi: A day after the Maldivian government decided to ban Israeli nationals from entering the country, the Israel embassy in New Delhi on Monday called upon its nationals to explore India as one of the sought-after tourist destinations. It recommended that Israeli nationals visit some of the amazing Indian beaches, including Lakshadweep, Goa, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands among others.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Israel embassy in New Delhi wrote, " Since the Maldives is no longer welcoming Israelis, here are some beautiful and amazing Indian beaches where Israeli tourists are warmly welcomed and treated with utmost hospitality. Check out these recommendations from @IsraelinIndia, based on the places visited by our diplomats".

President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, following a recommendation from the Cabinet, has resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports on June 2. The Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihsaan, announced the decision at a news conference held on Sunday, a press statement issued by the Maldives's President's office said.

According to sources, the Cabinet decision includes amending necessary laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the Maldives and establishing a Cabinet subcommittee to oversee these efforts. Additionally, in the case of Palestine and Israel, the President decided to appoint a special envoy to assess Palestinian needs. The decision by the Muizzu government comes amid the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict.

The President further decided to set up a fundraising campaign to assist our brothers and sisters in Palestine with the help of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and to conduct a nationwide rally under the slogan "Falastheenaa Eku Dhivehin," which translates to "Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine" to show support. The Maldives established formal diplomatic relations with Israel in 1965, but these were severed in 1974. The Maldives had lifted a previous ban on Israeli tourists in the early 1990s and moved to restore relations in 2010 but in 2014, Abdulla Yameen-led govt terminated cooperation and banned Israeli goods.

Israelis have increasingly been visiting the Maldives as tourists. The Maldives is known for its high-end tourism, attracting visitors from around the world, including Israel. Israeli tourists are drawn to the Maldives for its luxury resorts, water sports, and natural beauty. The Maldives' strategic location in the Indian Ocean also makes it an attractive destination for Israeli travellers looking for an exotic and tranquil holiday spot. While there are currently no direct flights from Israel to the Maldives, travellers can easily connect through major hubs such as Dubai, Istanbul, or Doha. These connections make it relatively convenient for Israelis to reach the Maldives.

According to the Maldives Ministry of Tourism, 528 Israelis visited the country in the first quarter of this year, down 89 per cent from 4,644 in the first quarter of 2023. The Maldives, with a population of just over 5,00,000, receives more than one million tourists per year.

