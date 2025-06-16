The Israel Offer Of The 1980s To Neutralise Pakistan Nuclear Programme And Why India Backed Down

Hyderabad: Israel strikes on Iranian nuclear assets through 'Operation Rising Lion' has brought the former's proposal to India in the 1980s to strike at the Pakistan nuclear programme, back in the limelight.
The debate was reignited after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the then Indira Gandhi led Congress government of making a "historic blunder", he said, "let Pakistan become a nuclear state".
In a detailed post on X on Saturday, June 14, Sarma said, "At a time when nations today act decisively to neutralize nuclear threats, India’s tragic inaction during the 1980s remains a cautionary tale of what could have been—and what wasn’t".
Sarma claimed that in the 1980s, the country's intelligence agency RAW had "solid intelligence confirming Pakistan’s uranium enrichment activities at the Kahuta facility".
"Israel offered to help—from actionable intel to joint strike planning. Jamnagar Air Base was shortlisted as a potential launchpad. The Indian military gave full backing to a preemptive airstrike on Kahuta. India had the capability and consensus to eliminate the threat before it became reality. Yet at the last minute: Indira Gandhi hesitated, fearing international fallout. Rajiv Gandhi shelved the plan, prioritizing diplomacy over deterrence under foreign pressure," the Assam CM said.
Sarma said that in 1988, Rajiv Gandhi signed a no-strike nuclear agreement with Benazir Bhutto, pledging mutual restraint on attacking each other’s nuclear installations.
"A decade later, Pakistan tested nuclear weapons in 1998.
India was pulled into a costly nuclear arms race. Kargil, proxy terror wars, and cross-border strikes have since occurred under Pakistan’s nuclear shield. To this day, Pakistan uses nuclear blackmail to deter international action and legitimize its rogue behavior," he said.
"Shockingly, in 2024, key INDIA bloc ally CPI(M) promised in its manifesto to roll back India’s nuclear deterrent if brought to power".
Targeting the Congress, Sarma further wrote, "Where strong leadership demands resolve and foresight, Congress offered caution and delay. A historic window to safeguard India’s long-term security was squandered—for short-term diplomatic comfort. The strategic price? India and the region continue to pay it—even today".
The Israel Offer To India On Pakistan
In the early 1980s, Israel offered India a joint operation to strike Pakistan’s nuclear facility at Kahuta, fearing the rise of an “Islamic bomb.” The plan mirrored Israel’s 1981 Osirak raid in Iraq, but India ultimately backed off.
Why Israel Wanted To Strike Pakistan Nuclear Programme
It is learnt that Israel was sensitized to Pakistan’s nuclear program and was nervous about it even before India, which was still smug in its 1965 and 1971 victory over Pakistan.
- According to 'Deception: Pakistan, the US, and the Global Weapons Conspiracy' by Adrian Levy and Catherine Scott-Clark, Israel saw Pakistan’s nuclear progress as an existential threat — not just to India, but to the entire Middle East.
- According to Wilson centre, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin writes to Margaret Thatcher in 1979, warning of the threat posed by Pakistan's Nuclear Program. He warned of Pakistan’s ties with Libya’s Colonel Gaddafi. He feared Pakistan could pass nuclear weapons to Libya.
- Israel feared that Pakistan’s ‘Islamic nuclear bomb’ would become a significant power for its Arab rivals.
- Israel’s offer was motivated by its own fears of an “Islamic bomb” falling into the hands of countries like Libya or Iran, both of whom had ties with Pakistan.
- Israel action plan to neutralize Pakistan Nuclear Programme: Israel has successfully neutralized Iraq’s Osirak reactor in 1981 by bombing the facility. A similar plan against Pakistan involved Israeli F-16s and F-15s flying into Indian airspace. They would refuel at Jamnagar and Udhampur, while Indian Jaguar deep-strike aircraft would assist the mission.
Reasons For India To Back Down
A combination of domestic unrest, geopolitical risks, and American pressure weighed in.
- India in the 1980s was boiling. Punjab was in ferment with the Bhindranwale insurgency. Kashmir was simmering after the execution of JKLF co-founder Maqbool Bhat.
- The aftermath of the Emergency still hung over Delhi. And in the background, India and Pakistan were edging toward confrontation in Siachen.
- Pakistan was cosy with Reagan’s America because of the help it was providing to oust Soviets from Afghanistan, which in turn emboldened Zia-ul-Haq to stoke unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.
- A strike on Kahuta could have triggered an all-out war. India, unlike Israel, would be in direct range of Pakistani retaliation. And the fallout — nuclear or diplomatic — would land on Indian soil.
- There were international risks too. The CIA reportedly tipped off Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to issue veiled threats of retaliation using newly acquired F-16s from the US. Washington, keen to use Pakistan to arm Afghan mujahideen against Soviet forces, was in no mood to entertain an Indian-Israeli strike.
- The assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984 and the death of Zia ul-Haq in 1988 effectively put a lid on the plan. Rajiv Gandhi succeeded his mother as prime minister. Zia was succeeded by Benazir Bhutto.In 1988, the two countries signed an agreement prohibiting attacks on each other’s nuclear installations.
