The Israel Offer Of The 1980s To Neutralise Pakistan Nuclear Programme And Why India Backed Down

Hyderabad: Israel strikes on Iranian nuclear assets through 'Operation Rising Lion' has brought the former's proposal to India in the 1980s to strike at the Pakistan nuclear programme, back in the limelight.

The debate was reignited after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the then Indira Gandhi led Congress government of making a "historic blunder", he said, "let Pakistan become a nuclear state".

In a detailed post on X on Saturday, June 14, Sarma said, "At a time when nations today act decisively to neutralize nuclear threats, India’s tragic inaction during the 1980s remains a cautionary tale of what could have been—and what wasn’t".

Sarma claimed that in the 1980s, the country's intelligence agency RAW had "solid intelligence confirming Pakistan’s uranium enrichment activities at the Kahuta facility".

"Israel offered to help—from actionable intel to joint strike planning. Jamnagar Air Base was shortlisted as a potential launchpad. The Indian military gave full backing to a preemptive airstrike on Kahuta. India had the capability and consensus to eliminate the threat before it became reality. Yet at the last minute: Indira Gandhi hesitated, fearing international fallout. Rajiv Gandhi shelved the plan, prioritizing diplomacy over deterrence under foreign pressure," the Assam CM said.

Sarma said that in 1988, Rajiv Gandhi signed a no-strike nuclear agreement with Benazir Bhutto, pledging mutual restraint on attacking each other’s nuclear installations.

"A decade later, Pakistan tested nuclear weapons in 1998.