'We Are Scared': Tamil Nadu Fishermen Stranded In Iran Coasts Plead For Safe Rescue And Return To India

Tirunelveli: The ongoing tension between Israel and Iran has left hundreds of fishermen from Tamil Nadu, working in Iran's coastal areas, in a state of fear and panic.

As per sources, nearly 2000 fishermen from Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli are currently stranded in various parts of Iran, fearful, helpless, and desperate to return to their homeland. Owing to the prevailing situation, the families of these fishermen have urged the Tamil Nadu government to safely bring them back to India.

Fishing activities are prominent in southern and eastern parts of Iran, with the hubs centered around Kish Island and Asalu Lava Island. Many fishermen from Tamil Nadu, especially belonging to Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts and employed in these regions, stay at sea for a week or two when required and earn around Rs 50,000 to Rs one lakh per month.

According to the data available, around 2000 fishermen from Tamil Nadu are reportedly stranded in Iran. Of these, around 1000 are from Kanyakumari district, while around 200 are from Idinthakarai, Uvari, Koodatpulli Koonthankuzhi, Michael Nagar and George Nagar in Radhapuram and Vetiyaanvilai talukas of Tirunelveli district.

Speaking to ETV Bharat over phone, Zion, a fisherman from Tirunelveli currently staying in Kish Island, said, "We are around 700 here. Right now we are not venturing into the sea. We are afraid there might be an air attack at the place where we stay, and the local authorities have asked us to stay indoors. We are scared. We want to return home."

He said that the officials of Indian embassy have contacted them and briefed them about the plans to evacuate them via Afghanistan.

"But they told us they will not be responsible if anything happens to us during the bus journey. This is worrying. Some people have even lost their passports," Zion said, urging the Tamil Nadu government and Centre to facilitate their safe return.

Meanwhile, families of the stranded fishermen have submitted a petition to the Tirunelveli District Collector Sukumar through Speaker Appavu, acting on which the Collector has asked the officials to collect full details of all those stuck in Iran.

It is also being said that Indian Embassy officials in Iran have met the fishermen and assured them that efforts are being made to bring them back safely.

Why Do TN Fishermen Migrate To Iran?

With fishing activities booming in the region, the industry reportedly offers better earning. Moreover, the fish and seafood such as crabs and shrimp are highly valued in the international market. Boats are operated with advanced equipment like GPS, sonar and modern nets, which makes the job easier and more productive. Above all these reasons, fishermen prefer to migrate to Iran as employers there pay the wages immediately after they return from fishing.

Also Read

Iran, Isreal Agree To Ceasefire After Escalation; Trump Pushes For Peace