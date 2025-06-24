Israel-Iran Conflict: Bengal CM Urges Centre To Play Key Role In Establishing Peace In Middle East

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday indirectly appealed to the Central government to diplomatically intervene and take proactive steps to help establish peace amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.
During a discussion in the state Assembly, CM Banerjee acknowledged the fact that foreign policy is the exclusive domain of the central government, but she said "as a concerned citizen and a leader of the opposition party", she wants peace to be restored.
"I may not have the right to speak directly on foreign matters. But I want peace to be established. The Indian government should take a firm stand and play an important role in establishing peace. I am expressing my views as a leader of the opposition party," CM Banerjee said.
The Chief Minister raised the issue in the Assembly during a discussion on environmental issues. "Global conflicts are not only costing human lives but also damaging the environment to a great extent. War pollutes the air, water and sky. It threatens both human and ecological survival. We cannot sit back and let all this unfold in front of our eyes," the CM added.
Highlighting one of her past experiences, Mamata Banerjee recalled being part of a Central delegation under then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and said the legacy the country carries in international diplomacy should not go to waste.
"I have no authority to dictate foreign policy. All decision lies entirely with the Centre. But India is my motherland, and I appeal with folded hands that Indian government should take the lead in ending this war through diplomatic means," she said.
The chief minister further stated, "I do not support war in any form. It only brings environmental destruction and human suffering. It is eventually the human blood that is being shed. Let the world be free from the pollution of this war. Let people live in peace."
