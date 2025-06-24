ETV Bharat / bharat

Israel-Iran Conflict: Bengal CM Urges Centre To Play Key Role In Establishing Peace In Middle East

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday indirectly appealed to the Central government to diplomatically intervene and take proactive steps to help establish peace amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

During a discussion in the state Assembly, CM Banerjee acknowledged the fact that foreign policy is the exclusive domain of the central government, but she said "as a concerned citizen and a leader of the opposition party", she wants peace to be restored.

"I may not have the right to speak directly on foreign matters. But I want peace to be established. The Indian government should take a firm stand and play an important role in establishing peace. I am expressing my views as a leader of the opposition party," CM Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister raised the issue in the Assembly during a discussion on environmental issues. "Global conflicts are not only costing human lives but also damaging the environment to a great extent. War pollutes the air, water and sky. It threatens both human and ecological survival. We cannot sit back and let all this unfold in front of our eyes," the CM added.