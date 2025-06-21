Israel In Constant Contact With MEA: Ambassador Azar On Evacuation Of Indian Nationals

New Delhi: Amid the escalation of military confrontation between Israel and Iran, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has said that his country is in "constant contact" with the Ministry of External Affairs on the subject of evacuation of Indian nationals from there. In an interview with PTI Videos at the agency's headquarters here on Friday, Azar also said that "whatever message we get from the Indian government, we take it very seriously" in order to make sure that all Indian citizens are safe.

His remarks came in response to a query on the evacuation of Indians residing in Israel amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

"We are in constant contact with the MEA, on all subjects that have to do with evacuation of civilians. We've been cooperating since the beginning of the war, and this cooperation continues. We have open channels, and whatever message we get from the Indian government, we take it very seriously in order to make sure that all Indian citizens are safe," Azar said.

The Indian Embassy in Israel has been issuing advisories since the start of the conflict, urging Indian nationals there to take adequate precautions. As the military confrontation intensified, India decided to evacuate its nationals from Israel who wish to leave in view of the unfolding security situation in that country. New Delhi's decision on Thursday to evacuate its citizens came hours after an Iranian missile struck a hospital in the Beersheba area of Israel.

"In view of the recent developments between Israel and Iran, the government of India has decided to evacuate from Israel those Indian nationals who wish to leave," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"Their travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India," it said.

India on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Operation Sindhu' to evacuate its nationals from Iran after the Persian Gulf nation's conflict with Israel showed no sign of letting up. On June 17, Azar told reporters that his country will continue to do what is within its capabilities to "degrade" Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

At the briefing held here, he also said that it would be better if a diplomatic solution could be reached to halt the hostilities. Starting a week ago, Israel under its 'Operation Rising Lion' conducted multiple strikes on the territory of Iran, with Tehran also returning fire after warning Israel.