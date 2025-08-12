Israel Committing 'Genocide' In Gaza, Centre's Silence 'Shameful', Says Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said the Israeli state is committing "genocide", killing over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children.

The Wayanad MP also slammed the Centre for standing "silent" as Israel "unleashes devastation" on the people of Palestine. "The Israeli state is committing genocide. It has murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children. It has starved hundreds to death, including many children and is threatening to starve millions," she wrote on X.

"Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself. It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine," she added.

In another post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said the "cold-blooded murder" of five Al Jazeera journalists is another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil. "The cold-blooded murder of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil. The immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state," she said.

"In a world where much of the media is enslaved to power and commerce, these brave souls reminded us of what true journalism is. May they rest in peace," she added. Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif has been killed along with his four colleagues in a targeted Israeli attack on a tent housing journalists outside Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, according to the Al Jazeera media network.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, called Priyanka Gandhi's comments shameful. "What is shameful is your deceit. Israel killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas’s heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance and their rocket fire, he said in a post on X.

"Israel facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza while Hamas tries to sequestrate them, thereby creating hunger. The Gaza population has grown by 450% in the last 50 years, no genocide there. Don’t buy Hamas numbers," he added.

Condemnations poured in from the United Nations, the EU and media rights groups Monday after an Israeli strike killed an Al Jazeera news team in Gaza, as Palestinians mourned the journalists and Israel accused one of them of being a Hamas militant.

Dozens of Gazans stood amid bombed-out buildings in the courtyard of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to pay their respects to the slain journalists. Mourners, including men wearing blue journalists' flak jackets, carried their bodies, wrapped in white shrouds with their faces exposed, through narrow alleys to their graves.