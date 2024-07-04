'Isolate, Expose Countries Harbouring Terrorists': PM Modi At Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Thursday urged the international community to isolate and expose the countries harbouring terrorists, and called for a resolute counter to cross-border terrorism, through a decisive response.

Modi's remarks were delivered by Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar at the summit, as the Prime Minister chose not to attend it. Thursday was the second day of the two-day summit being held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Early in his remarks, PM Modi expressed condolences over the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and others, who died in a helicopter crash on May 19. Modi then stated a list of factors impacting the nations across the world. They included ongoing conflicts, rising tensions, and trust deficits, which he said, had strained international relations and global economic growth.

He blamed some of these problems for having stemmed from globalisation and called for “finding common ground to mitigate the consequences of these developments.”

PM Modi reiterated mutual respect for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, equality, mutual benefit, non-interference in internal affairs, non-use of force or threat of use of force as a basis for our foreign policies. “We have also agreed not to take any measures contrary to the principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

Act On Terrorism

Modi, in his message, demanded that priority must be accorded to combat terrorism. He reminded the summit that it was one of its original goals. He warned that “if left unchecked, it can become a major threat to regional and global peace.”

The PM added that terrorism cannot be justified or condoned and the International community must isolate and expose those countries that harbour terrorists, provide safe havens and condone terrorism. "Cross-border terrorism requires a decisive response and terrorism financing and recruitment must be resolutely countered," he said.

He also suggested proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalisation among youth. The PM referred to the Joint Statement issued during India’s Presidency last year on the subject, to make a point on India’s shared commitment.

Combating Climate Change

Modi termed climate change a prominent issue, requiring attention and said India was working towards achieving committed reduction in emissions. He listed transition to alternate fuels, adoption of electric vehicles, and building climate-resilient infrastructure, among others, as steps India has taken in this direction. Modi recalled the Joint Statement on emerging fuels, and a Concept Paper on decarbonization in the transportation sector, which were approved during India’s SCO Presidency.

Economic Development

In his message, the PM said economic development would require robust connectivity and that it can also pave the way for cooperation and trust between the societies. He wanted the SCO to deliberate on a number of factors including sovereignty, and territorial integrity which are essential for connectivity and infrastructure projects. He also pitched non-discriminatory trade rights and transit regime, among others, to be taken up by the SCO for deliberation.

AI For All

The Prime Minister said the technology will have to be put to use creatively and applied for welfare and progress. He noted how India was among the countries that formulated “a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence” and its global launch of “AI Mission”. He stressed that India is committed to “AI for All” and that his country is working within the SCO framework on a Roadmap on AI cooperation.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

PM Modi asserted that SCO provided India a platform to unite people, collaborate, grow and prosper together, practising the millennia old principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam(The World is One Family). He wanted the participants to “translate these sentiments into practical cooperation,” welcoming the important decisions that will be taken.

India was admitted as a Member of the SCO during the 2017 Kazakh Presidency. Since then, the participating nations had completed one full cycle of presidencies in SCO. India hosted both the Council of Heads of Government Meeting in 2020, and the Council of Heads of State Meeting in 2023. The SCO occupies a prominent place in our foreign policy.