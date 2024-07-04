'Isolate, Expose Countries Harbouring Terrorists': PM Modi At Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Thursday urged the international community to isolate and expose the countries harbouring terrorists, and called for a resolute counter to cross-border terrorism, through a decisive response.
Modi's remarks were delivered by Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar at the summit, as the Prime Minister chose not to attend it. Thursday was the second day of the two-day summit being held in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Delivered India's statement at the Summit of SCO Council of Heads of States on behalf of PM Shri @narendramodi ji.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 4, 2024
Thank the leaders present for conveying their best wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his re-election for a third successive term. pic.twitter.com/hx3ap9vf2K
Early in his remarks, PM Modi expressed condolences over the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and others, who died in a helicopter crash on May 19. Modi then stated a list of factors impacting the nations across the world. They included ongoing conflicts, rising tensions, and trust deficits, which he said, had strained international relations and global economic growth.
He blamed some of these problems for having stemmed from globalisation and called for “finding common ground to mitigate the consequences of these developments.”
PM Modi reiterated mutual respect for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, equality, mutual benefit, non-interference in internal affairs, non-use of force or threat of use of force as a basis for our foreign policies. “We have also agreed not to take any measures contrary to the principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.
Act On Terrorism
Modi, in his message, demanded that priority must be accorded to combat terrorism. He reminded the summit that it was one of its original goals. He warned that “if left unchecked, it can become a major threat to regional and global peace.”
The PM added that terrorism cannot be justified or condoned and the International community must isolate and expose those countries that harbour terrorists, provide safe havens and condone terrorism. "Cross-border terrorism requires a decisive response and terrorism financing and recruitment must be resolutely countered," he said.
He also suggested proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalisation among youth. The PM referred to the Joint Statement issued during India’s Presidency last year on the subject, to make a point on India’s shared commitment.