ISLRTC To Organize Workshop On Best Practices For Teaching English To Deaf Students

New Delhi: A two-day national workshop will be organised by the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) on ‘Best Practices for Teaching English to Deaf Students Using Indian Sign Language' in the national capital.

The workshop by ISLRTC, an autonomous body under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is scheduled to begin at the India International Centre on Thursday.

The workshop will be inaugurated by Rajesh Aggarwal, DEPwD Secretary, as per the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

This is the first-ever Continuing Rehabilitation Education (CRE) programme on using Indian Sign Language to teach English to Deaf Students, and it represents a significant milestone in advancing academic strategies for Deaf education. The initiative seeks to identify effective pedagogical approaches for improving English literacy among Deaf students of the Diploma in Teaching Indian Sign Language (DTISL) course and other Deaf individuals who face challenges in reading and writing, it said.