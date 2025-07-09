ISLRTC To Organize Workshop On Best Practices For Teaching English To Deaf Students

New Delhi: A two-day national workshop will be organised by the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) on ‘Best Practices for Teaching English to Deaf Students Using Indian Sign Language' in the national capital.
The workshop by ISLRTC, an autonomous body under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is scheduled to begin at the India International Centre on Thursday.
The workshop will be inaugurated by Rajesh Aggarwal, DEPwD Secretary, as per the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
This is the first-ever Continuing Rehabilitation Education (CRE) programme on using Indian Sign Language to teach English to Deaf Students, and it represents a significant milestone in advancing academic strategies for Deaf education. The initiative seeks to identify effective pedagogical approaches for improving English literacy among Deaf students of the Diploma in Teaching Indian Sign Language (DTISL) course and other Deaf individuals who face challenges in reading and writing, it said.
The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said insights generated during the programme will contribute to the future revision of the Basic English Part 1 and 2 modules of the DTISL curriculum.
The sessions will include presentations, interactive discussions, live demonstrations, and group activities, promoting exchange of ideas among ISL instructors, Master Trainers from National Institutes/Composite Regional Centres under DEPwD, English teachers from Deaf schools, and representatives from NIOS, NCERT, and other institutions, it said.
The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said the programme highlights ISLRTC’s commitment to enhancing inclusive and quality education for the deaf community and strengthening collaborative strategies to improve english literacy outcomes through Indian Sign Language.
The workshop will bring together renowned national and international resource persons, including Sibaji Panda, Founder and Director, Happy Hands School for the Deaf, it added.
