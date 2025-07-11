ETV Bharat / bharat

ISLRTC Organizes Workshop On Best Practices For Teaching English To Deaf Students

New Delhi: A two-day national workshop organised by the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) on ‘Best Practices for Teaching English to Deaf Students using Indian Sign Language' concluded here on Friday.

The workshop by ISLRTC, an autonomous body under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has featured presentations and interactive sessions led by experienced resource persons.

In his address, DEPwD Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal emphasised the importance of Indian Sign Language as the first language of deaf individuals, noting its vital role in their cognitive and academic development.

He also highlighted the need for developing english language skills to enhance career opportunities for deaf individuals and to facilitate effective communication and full inclusion in mainstream society.

The Secretary advocated for the integration of technology as a means to promote literacy and learning among the deaf community.

During the two-day workshop, the presentations focused on practical strategies, bilingual approaches, and culturally responsive methodologies for enhancing english literacy among Deaf learners through the use of Indian Sign Language, as per the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.