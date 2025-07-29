ISIS Trying To Mobilise Sleeper Cells For Creating Terror Activities In India: NIA

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation has revealed that Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has been trying to mobilise sleeper cells for creating terror activities across the country.
The latest revelation has come to the fore following interrogation of a few arrested terrorists by NIA.
“Interrogation from a few arrested terrorists have revealed that the international terrorist organisation is presently concentrating in several places of Tamil Nadu and Pune,” a senior intelligence official aware of the development told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.
More significantly, ISIS has also been trying to recruit youths following radicalisation. The federal agency has already alerted the Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra police in this connection.
ISIS Tamil Nadu Module
Recently, NIA chargesheeted a key perpetrator, A Alfasith, in an ISIS radicalisation and conspiracy case of Tamil Nadu.
It was found that Alfasith, hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai district, was closely associated with radicalised Islamists and die-hard supporters of ISIS, including Mohemmed Ashik and Sathik Batcha, who were involved in several terror-related cases in Tamil Nadu.
The agency has found several pieces of evidence establishing that Alfasith and his associates circulated incriminating ISIS-related videos, documents and images through social media platforms, targeting hundreds of young Muslim boys.
“They had created several WhatsApp and Telegram groups, such as “Islamic State” and “Black Flag Soldiers,” to promote unlawful activities,” the official said.
They were also involved in recruiting gullible youths besides activating the IS sleeper cells in the direction of their handlers.
It was found that Alfasith was following the activities of ISIS, and had downloaded incriminating videos and documents from the ISIS-operated Telegram Channel ‘nashida33’ (“Al Wala Val Baro”).
Collection of Funds Through Crypto-Wallets
Investigations revealed that the handlers of the arrested accused were mobilising funds from their Islamic State handlers through Crypto-wallets.
“The accused explored targets and attempted and committed acts of sabotage/arson, as part of the larger conspiracy to further the activities of the Islamic State. Further investigations are in progress", the official said.
“Funding through crypto currency is a major issue of law enforcing agencies. Fortunately, the crypto currency is still prohibited in India,” he added.
Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recommended that crypto assets should be prohibited. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary earlier said that crypto assets are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage.
“Therefore, any legislation for regulation or for banning can be effective only with significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards,” he has said.
ISIS Pune Module
Interrogation of several arrested ISIS cadres have revealed that the terrorists orgaisations have been trying to activate sleeper cells in Pune to create terror activities in several parts of the country.
NIA has already arrested 11 accused for their involvement in the ISIS Pune Module.
The arrested accused played an active role in the reconnaissance and recce of various locations for use as terrorist hideouts.
“They were involved in conducting firing sessions and training in the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED),” the official said, quoting NIA investigations.
The 11 arrested members of the ISIS sleeper cells include Rizwan Ali, Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Abdul Kadir Pathan, Simab Nasiruddin Kazi, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Shamil Nachan, Akif Nachan, Shahnawaz Alam, Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh and Talha Khan.
ISIS/IS conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India
The federal agency has launched a massive investigation in its efforts to wipe out the different ISIS modules from the country.
“The ISIS/IS has been conspiring to establish Islamic rule in the country through violence and terror,” the official added.
The NIA has also been investigating different other modules of ISIS including Kerala, Jharkhand, and Delhi-Padgha ISIS terror module case among others.
