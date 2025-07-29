ETV Bharat / bharat

ISIS Trying To Mobilise Sleeper Cells For Creating Terror Activities In India: NIA

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation has revealed that Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has been trying to mobilise sleeper cells for creating terror activities across the country.

The latest revelation has come to the fore following interrogation of a few arrested terrorists by NIA.

“Interrogation from a few arrested terrorists have revealed that the international terrorist organisation is presently concentrating in several places of Tamil Nadu and Pune,” a senior intelligence official aware of the development told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

More significantly, ISIS has also been trying to recruit youths following radicalisation. The federal agency has already alerted the Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra police in this connection.

ISIS Tamil Nadu Module

Recently, NIA chargesheeted a key perpetrator, A Alfasith, in an ISIS radicalisation and conspiracy case of Tamil Nadu.

It was found that Alfasith, hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai district, was closely associated with radicalised Islamists and die-hard supporters of ISIS, including Mohemmed Ashik and Sathik Batcha, who were involved in several terror-related cases in Tamil Nadu.

The agency has found several pieces of evidence establishing that Alfasith and his associates circulated incriminating ISIS-related videos, documents and images through social media platforms, targeting hundreds of young Muslim boys.

“They had created several WhatsApp and Telegram groups, such as “Islamic State” and “Black Flag Soldiers,” to promote unlawful activities,” the official said.

They were also involved in recruiting gullible youths besides activating the IS sleeper cells in the direction of their handlers.

It was found that Alfasith was following the activities of ISIS, and had downloaded incriminating videos and documents from the ISIS-operated Telegram Channel ‘nashida33’ (“Al Wala Val Baro”).

Collection of Funds Through Crypto-Wallets

Investigations revealed that the handlers of the arrested accused were mobilising funds from their Islamic State handlers through Crypto-wallets.

“The accused explored targets and attempted and committed acts of sabotage/arson, as part of the larger conspiracy to further the activities of the Islamic State. Further investigations are in progress", the official said.