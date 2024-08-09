ETV Bharat / bharat

ISIS Terrorist Rizwan Ali Arrested in Delhi Ahead of Independence Day

By ANI

Published : Aug 9, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Rizwan Ali, an ISIS terrorist with a Rs 3 lakh bounty. Ali, part of the Pune Module, was apprehended in Daryaganj in Delhi and his presence is being investigated concerning Independence Day security concerns. The NIA had previously announced a reward for information leading to his capture.

ISIS Terrorist Rizwan Ali Arrested in Delhi Ahead of Independence Day (ANI)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, the Delhi Police Special Cell has apprehended Rizwan Ali, an ISIS module terrorist, an official said.

A resident of Daryaganj in Delhi, Rizwan, had a Rs 3 lakh bounty on his head, announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his involvement in terror activities. According to the Police Ali was part of the Pune Module of ISIS and had been absconding, his presence in the capital ahead of Independence Day is being probed.

"ISIS module terrorist identified as Rizwan Ali has been arrested. NIA had declared a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on him. Rizwan is a resident of Daryaganj, Delhi," Special Cell, Delhi Police said. The NIA had also released Rizwan Ali's photograph along with other absconding wanted men with terror links.

Earlier, Delhi Police heightened the security arrangements and put up posters of various terrorists linked with Al Qaeda and Khalistan.

Police have put up posters across the city and they have also encouraged people to assist them in catching the terrorists. The Delhi police said that those coming forward with any information regarding the terrorists will be rewarded "suitably". The names of informants will, however, be concealed.

Police said that the security measures are taken to raise awareness among the people and help police track the terrorists.
According to the police, there are fifteen terrorists mentioned in the posters, out of whom six are associated with Al-Qaeda
To ensure the nation's security, ahead of Independence Day, Punjab police have also taken heightened security measures by carrying out spot searches at all the bus stands across the state, earlier this week.

The Cordon and search operation was carried out simultaneously in all 28 police districts, under which police teams, with the assistance of sniffer dogs, frisked people arriving and departing at bus stands.

