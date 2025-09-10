ETV Bharat / bharat

'ISIS Terrorist' Arrested In Ranchi In Joint Operation By Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS

Delhi Police and Jharkhand ATS arrested an alleged ISIS terrorist from a lodge in Ranchi and seized several electronic devices during the joint raid.

Delhi Police and Jharkhand ATS arrested ISIS terrorist Ashar Danish from a lodge in Ranchi and seized several electronic devices during the joint raid.
Officials at the spot where the raid was carried out. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 10, 2025 at 10:33 AM IST

1 Min Read
Ranchi: The Delhi Police Special Cell, in coordination with the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), arrested an alleged ISIS terrorist from a lodge in Ranchi, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused Ashar Danish was arrested from Tabarak Lodge in Islamnagar under the Lower Bazar Police Station area limits. According to officials, Ashar, a resident of Petwar in Bokaro district, had been staying in the lodge for an extended period.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the Delhi Police Special Cell launched a joint operation with Jharkhand ATS and raided the lodge. During the operation, Ashar was taken into custody, and several electronic devices were recovered from his room.

Officials said that the Ashar was allegedly linked to ISIS module and was suspected to be in contact with other operatives. He was wanted in connection with a case registered in Delhi. Officials said that the recovered devices would be examined to trace his connections.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has taken Ashar on remand and will bring him to Delhi for further interrogation. Officials said that they are probing whether he was planning any terror-related activity in Jharkhand or other parts of the country. Police are questioning the lodge staff as well.

