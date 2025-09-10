ETV Bharat / bharat

'ISIS Terrorist' Arrested In Ranchi In Joint Operation By Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS

Officials at the spot where the raid was carried out. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: The Delhi Police Special Cell, in coordination with the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), arrested an alleged ISIS terrorist from a lodge in Ranchi, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused Ashar Danish was arrested from Tabarak Lodge in Islamnagar under the Lower Bazar Police Station area limits. According to officials, Ashar, a resident of Petwar in Bokaro district, had been staying in the lodge for an extended period.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the Delhi Police Special Cell launched a joint operation with Jharkhand ATS and raided the lodge. During the operation, Ashar was taken into custody, and several electronic devices were recovered from his room.