ISIS-Linked Terror Outfits Targeting Temples In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh And Karnataka: NIA

New Delhi: In a major development, investigations conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have revealed that members of terrorist organisations linked to ISIS have been trying to target religious places and temples in Tamil Nadu, and other neighbouring states including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

According to the investigation, the members of the terrorist organisations have been trying to promote Salafi-Jihadi ideology with an aim to make Tamil Nadu an Islamic State.

“We have intimated all the concerned State governments in this direction,” an official privy to the development told ETV Bharat here on Monday.

The revelation came to the fore following an ongoing investigation into the ISIS-inspired Coimbatore car bomb explosion case of 2022.

“During the course of the investigation, the agency came to know that several temples in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have been on the radar of the terrorist organization,” the official said.

According to the official, the members of the terror organization were also involved in terror financing.

In a supplementary chargesheet filed by the agency last week in a case with RC-01/2022/NIA/CHE, four people including Sheikh Hidayathullah, Umar Farooq, Pavas Rahman, Sharan Mariappan and Aboo Hanifa have been charged for their involvement in terror financing and other activities linked to the terror attack targeting a Hindu temple, Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil, Coimbatore in October.

With this, a total of 17 accused have been chargesheeted in the Coimbatore car bomb explosion case so far.