‘ISIS-Inspired Terror Conspiracy’: NIA Arrests ‘Most Wanted’ Accused From Madhya Pradesh

Ratlam: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the key accused in the 2022 explosive hiding case of Jaipur, Rajasthan, from here in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Firoz Khan, has been absconding ever since the ‘ISIS-inspired terror conspiracy’ came to the fore in March 2022, when IED explosives and bomb-making devices were seized from a car by the security agencies from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

Later, the case was handed over to the NIA, which arrested some of the accused, while Firoz has been absconding, and the agency had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on him. The agencies found that the conspiracy was being hatched by the ‘SUFA’ terrorist outfit, which is inspired by the IS (Islam State) ideology.

The police had arrested the three accused, Saifullah, Zubair and Altamash, on the spot. Following the NIA’s interrogation, the mastermind, Imran Khan @ Yusuf, a resident of Ratlam, and his associates were arrested, but Firoz Khan was absconding.