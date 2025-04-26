ISI Brainchild, Low Profile Tech-savvy Cadres, No Fidayeen Attacks: All About TRF, A Lashkar Offshoot Behind The Pahalgam Attack

Hyderabad: In the deadly terrorist attack at Baisaran area of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Apr 22, 2025, which left over two dozen tourists dead and several injured, the J&K Police has registered an FIR at Police Station Pahalgam and released sketches of three terrorists believed to be involved in the attack.

In a post on X on Thursday, Apr 24, a spokesperson for District Police Anantnag identified the three terrorists as Adil Hussain Thoker, a local resident of Anantnag and two Pakistan nationals Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai and Hashim Musa alias Suleiman—all affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT).

What is the TRF believed to be involved in the Pahalgam attack, when was it formed and who is the mastermind of the outfit? ETV Bharat brings you an explainer on the newest militant outfit creating ripples in the security set-up.

The Emergence Of 'The Resistance Front'

The Resistance Front (TRF) was formed following the abrogation of Article 370, initially operating as an online entity. Within six months, it evolved into a physical group by integrating militants from various factions, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The establishment of the TRF was seen as a strategic maneuver by Pakistan, which at the time was responding to pressure from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to address its terror funding concerns.

Creation Of Pakistan ISI

The creation of TRF is widely believed to have been orchestrated by Pakistan's spy agency, ISI, in an attempt to divert international attention away from LeT, particularly following Pakistan's inclusion in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) "grey list" in 2018. In 2023, India officially designated the TRF as a terrorist organisation in 2023.

Since its inception in 2019, the group has been implicated in numerous attacks, establishing itself as a significant threat in the region.

Sheikh Sajjad Gul, The Man Behind TRF

Sheikh Sajjad Gul, also known as Sheikh Sajjad, is a Kashmiri militant and the founder of the Resistance Front.

He was implicated in a criminal conspiracy to assassinate prominent journalist Shujaat Bukhari along with two of his personal security officers in Srinagar on June 14, 2018.

Due to his involvement in terrorism, the Indian home ministry designated Gul as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2022.

Born on October 10, 1974, in Rose Avenue Colony, HMT Shalteng, Srinagar, Gul is a commander within LeT and the 37th individual to be declared a designated terrorist by the Indian government.

Other notable terrorists associated with TRF include Sajid Jatt, and Salim Rehmani—all with links to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Modus operandi

A police officer said the TRF’s tactics marked a departure from the post-2016 militancy. “There are no 'fidayeen' (suicide) attacks; very little photographs of cadres are available and they choose soft targets through a broad base network of ground workers. A new breed of workers has been created who are not in the radar of the security forces, which makes tracking difficult and attacking easy.

Tech Savvy terrorists

The Resistance Front is involved in psychological operations on social media platforms for inciting the people of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits against the government. The faceless and tech savvy organisation took to social media to propagate its messages. The TRF used body cameras like the GoPro to shoot attacks on the CRPF and the Army in Kashmir, which they used to “motivate” their recruits, say officials

Major Attacks By The Group

TRF has targeted a wide range of individuals across religious lines, including Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs, Hindus, and Muslims—often focusing on soft targets.

April 2020 : The TRF's name first surfaced after a four-day gun battle was reported near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara's Keran Sector, starting April 1, 2020.

According to police records, five infiltrators from the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) surprised the security personnel by holding on to an inaccessible area of Keran for more than five days in well-accumulated snow. The "well-trained" and "motivated" militants were killed only after the Army's elite troops launched a gun battle that lasted for days. Five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), lost their lives.

30.10.2020: Three BJP workers were shot dead by militants in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. Minutes after the incident, The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the attack.

26.11.2020 : TRF militants filmed an attack on the Army's 2 Rashtriya Rifles near Srinagar's Lawaypora area, in which two soldiers were shown being shot dead from a close range and weapons snatched on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway. The TRF also used Twitter handles to claim attacks and issue a chargesheet against those targeted.

20.10.2024: One doctor and six migrant workers were killed after terrorists opened fire at a construction site in the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, officials said. The attack occurred near an under-construction tunnel, they said.

26.02.2023: Sanjay Sharma kashmiri Pandit was headed for the local market in Kashmir's Pulwama with his wife when terrorists fired at him. Sharma, who worked as a security guard, was rushed to hospital but succumbed to the bullet injuries. The terrorists behind Sharma's killing belonged to The Resistance Front (TRF).