Fresh Violence In Bengal As ISF Workers Clash With Police During Waqf Protest; Mamata Warns Against Taking Law Into Hands

Police vehicles set on fire allegedly by members of Indian Secular Front (ISF) during a protest march to Kolkata over Waqf (Amendment) Act, at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district ( PTI )

Kolkata: Supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) on Monday clashed with the police at Bhangar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, leading to several injuries and torching of multiple police vehicles.

The clash erupted when police stopped ISF supporters from heading towards Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata to attend an anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act rally addressed by party leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique.

According to police sources, the rallyists were stopped near Bhojerhat on the Basanti Highway, where a large number of ISF workers had gathered from Bhangar as well as neighbouring areas such as Minakhan and Sandeshkhali.

Tension escalated when the crowd attempted to break through police barricades, leading to a clash between the two sides.

"Some police vehicles were set on fire by the protesters and a few police personnel were injured when the agitators attacked the law enforcers," a senior police officer said.

Eyewitnesses said police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, as the rally at Ramlila Ground didn't have proper police permission, leading to at least one ISF worker sustaining a head injury.

The situation spiralled quickly, prompting ISF activists to sit on a protest on the highway, leading to long traffic snarls along the stretch.

A large police force, including senior officers, was deployed to bring the situation under control. A high alert was sounded in the nearby areas. The protesters were later dispersed.

In the backdrop of the violence during anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests in various places of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said everybody has the right to demonstrate peacefully, but none should take the law into their hands.

While inaugurating a skywalk close to the Kali temple at Kalighat in south Kolkata, she also asked people not to indulge in non-religious activities in the name of religion. “Everybody has the democratic right to stage a peaceful protest with permission. I will request people not to take the law into their own hands. To protect the law, we have custodians and do not need any demon,” Banerjee said.