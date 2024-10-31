ETV Bharat / bharat

Is Swara Bhaskar's Husband Fahad Ahmad In Trouble As BJP Raises Objection On Poll Nomination?

Fahad Ahmed has filed a nomination for NCP Sharad Pawar but BJP alleged that he had given incomplete and inappropriate information in the poll affidavit

Swara Bhaskar with husband Fahad Ahmad
Swara Bhaskar with husband Fahad Ahmad (File Photo)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 minutes ago

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad Ahmed has entered the poll fray from the Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency in Maharashtra. He is the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) candidate for the upcoming polls.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) objected after he filed the nomination. The BJP’s former MP Kirit Somaiya alleged that Ahmad had given an “incomplete and inappropriate declaration of income” in his affidavit, which shows irregularities in financial matters.

Somaiya has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar over the issue demanding that the disclosure of this matter be sought from him.

'Inappropriate Information In Fahad Ahmad's Affidavit'

In the letter, Somaiya alleges that Fahad had provided wrong information about wealth and assets and that he had included the tenement in his property as movable property. Information about its survey number and area has not been given, it reads.

Somaiya says that it is necessary to include the flat in the immovable property but Fahad has mentioned it as movable property

'Investment In LIC Several Times Exceeding Income'

Fahad has a taxable income of Rs 4,90,140 but has paid Rs 20,59,583 to cover the instalments of the life insurance programs, implying that the amount he invested in LIC exceeds their income, Somaiya alleges.

“The candidate has not properly informed the Election Commission about his investment, shareholding, and valuation of various companies,” he says.

