'Is SIR A Fraud?': Tejashwi Yadav Reveals Vaishali MP Veena Devi And Her MLC Husband Have Two EPICs

Sahebganj comes under the Vaishali parliamentary constituency, while Muzaffarpur is a part of the parliamentary constituency of the same name.

The RJD leader provided photographs of electoral rolls and details to show that Veena was listed as a 54-year-old voter in Sahebganj Assembly constituency and as a 55-year-old in Muzaffarpur Assembly constituency. The rolls of both the places had her two different pictures.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shares pics to show that Vaishali LJP(R) MP Veena Devi has two EPICs and is listed as a voter at two places. (ETV Bharat)

Tejashwi pointed out that the Vaishali MP possessed two Election Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) UTO1134543 and GSB1037894 and was listed as a voter in two different districts and Lok Sabha constituencies. Her age also varied in both instances.

Veena is an MP from Union minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R), while Dinesh happens to be a legislator from chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU).

To back his claims, Yadav revealed that Vaishali Lok Sabha member Veena Devi and her MLC husband Dinesh Prasad Singh possessed two Election Photo Identity Cards (EPICs).

Patna: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav asked on Thursday whether the inconsistencies surfacing in the voter roll exercise are a "fraud" and "rigging" by the Election Commission to ensure the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the polls.

"She (Veena) filled two enumeration forms in SIR and must have signed them separately. Did she herself sign the two forms or the Election Commission signed those? How did she acquire two votes in the SIR draft electoral roll with two different EPICs, Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies, with two different age numbers," Tejashwi asked.

"Is this a fraud, rigging and collusion of the Election Commission to ensure the victory of the BJP and NDA? Will the 'worm commission' which has become a 'troll commission' of the BJP conduct a fact-check and send them two separate notices from two different places," the RJD leader asked further.

Pointing out that Veena's husband Dinesh has been a JDU MLC for a long time, Tejashwi revealed that he possessed two EPICs bearing numbers REM0933267 and UTO1134527 and was listed in the electoral rolls of two different Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies. He also filled up two enumeration forms under the ongoing SIR exercise.

"Did the Election Commission allow Dinesh to have two votes because he is close to the chief minister? Will the Commission accept its mistakes and wrongdoings in the SIR," questioned Tejashwi.

The RJD leader promised more revelations in the coming days stating that his team was paying attention to the anomalies in the SIR exercise and draft electoral roll.

Phone calls by ETV Bharat to different numbers of Veena were received by her aides, who said she will get back on the issue.

On the other hand, MLC Dinesh said that his native place is at Sahebganj, while he resides mostly at Bhagwanpur in Muzaffarpur city.

"I have always been listed as a voter in Sahebganj Assembly constituency. Someone listed me and my wife in the electoral rolls of Muzaffarpur also. I have been writing to the Election Commission for the past several years to remove our names but nothing happened. People can go and search my applications at the Muzaffarpur Collectorate. I have written before every election I contested," Dinesh told ETV Bharat.

Dinesh, who is a four-term MLC, asserted that he has always used the EPIC card listed in Sahebganj electoral rolls while contesting polls.

"Tejashwi is twisting the issue. He is just trying to hog the limelight and be in the news. My wife and I were good people when we were in the RJD, but now we have become bad because we are with JDU and LJP(R). My wife contested the Assembly polls on RJD ticket in 2005 when Rabri Devi was the chief minister. I became an MLC on RJD ticket in 2003. We joined the JDU around 2008," Dinesh added.