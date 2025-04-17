ETV Bharat / bharat

Is Live-In Relationship The New Normal? Haridwar Saints Shocked By Couple Registrations In Holy City

In Haridwar, 5,176 marriage registrations have been recorded, along with nine live-in relationship applications, one divorce, and 75 legal heir declarations, according to UCC data.

Haridwar is making headlines as nine couples register for live-in relationships. (Etv Bharat)
Published : April 17, 2025 at 9:18 PM IST

By Kirankant Sharma

Dehradun: Haridwar, which is known across the country as Dharamnagari for its religious and spiritual roots, is currently in the spotlight for a rather unusual reason—live-in relationship registrations. It might sound surprising, but it's true. So far, nine couples have officially applied to register their live-in relationships in this religious city, raising eyebrows among the priest and saint communities.

Haridwar’s Live-in Numbers So Far

According to data from the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) portal, 5,176 people have registered their marriages in Haridwar district so far. Alongside this, nine applications for live-in relationships have been received, and only one divorce has been registered. Interestingly, 75 people have also submitted applications to declare legal heirs.

What Officials Are Saying

Haridwar District Magistrate Dr Karmendra Singh stated that the Uniform Civil Code is being monitored. At the same time, efforts are also being made at the government level to ensure that complete information about the Uniform Civil Code reaches the people across the state.

"In Uttarakhand, the government is keeping a close watch on how the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is being implemented. It's a good sign that more and more people are becoming aware of it. Our aim is to connect every Gram Panchayat and people from all sections of society to the UCC portal. We hope that, in the coming days, everyone in the state will be fully informed about it. The state government will also be able to keep proper records of every citizen," according to Shailesh Bagauli, Home Secretary, Uttarakhand Government.

UCC Data Across Uttarakhand

Since Uttarakhand became the first state to implement UCC on January 27, 2025, nearly 94,000 applications have been received on the UCC portal (as of April 16):

  • 73,093 are for new marriage registrations
  • 19,956 are updates of already registered marriages
  • 430 are for declaring heirs
  • 136 are for divorce
  • 46 applications have been filed for live-in relationships, though some of these have been rejected

Tirth-priests express concern

Tirth-priest Ujjwal Pandit has expressed concern over the increasing trend of live-in in Haridwar. He said that Haridwar is identified with the Ganges, but when such information comes to light, it sends a wrong message to society. After all, who are those people, who are living like this in a religious city like Haridwar?

He added that Haridwar isn’t just about Har Ki Pauri—it borders parts of Uttar Pradesh as well. “With such trends growing, it could worry families and affect Haridwar’s spiritual image. It’s very unfortunate.”

Political reactions

Congress leader and former Haridwar Mayor Anita Sharma has also opposed the registration of live-in relationships. She has even asked the government to reconsider the live-in registration provision. Anita Sharma says that in the future, the number of live-in relationships will increase, and she has also called such relationships unfortunate for Haridwar.

