Is Live-In Relationship The New Normal? Haridwar Saints Shocked By Couple Registrations In Holy City

By Kirankant Sharma

Dehradun: Haridwar, which is known across the country as Dharamnagari for its religious and spiritual roots, is currently in the spotlight for a rather unusual reason—live-in relationship registrations. It might sound surprising, but it's true. So far, nine couples have officially applied to register their live-in relationships in this religious city, raising eyebrows among the priest and saint communities.

Haridwar’s Live-in Numbers So Far

According to data from the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) portal, 5,176 people have registered their marriages in Haridwar district so far. Alongside this, nine applications for live-in relationships have been received, and only one divorce has been registered. Interestingly, 75 people have also submitted applications to declare legal heirs.

What Officials Are Saying

Haridwar District Magistrate Dr Karmendra Singh stated that the Uniform Civil Code is being monitored. At the same time, efforts are also being made at the government level to ensure that complete information about the Uniform Civil Code reaches the people across the state.

"In Uttarakhand, the government is keeping a close watch on how the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is being implemented. It's a good sign that more and more people are becoming aware of it. Our aim is to connect every Gram Panchayat and people from all sections of society to the UCC portal. We hope that, in the coming days, everyone in the state will be fully informed about it. The state government will also be able to keep proper records of every citizen," according to Shailesh Bagauli, Home Secretary, Uttarakhand Government.

UCC Data Across Uttarakhand