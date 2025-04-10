ETV Bharat / bharat

Is Indian Stock Market Open Today On Mahavir Jayanti 2025? Know The List Of 2025 Stock Market Holidays

Amid volatility in global markets due to US President Donald Trump's tariffs, the Indian stock market has also witnessed turbulence in the recent past. However, as Trump announced a pause in tariffs today for 90 days, it is bound to have a positive impact on the markets across the world including India.

While many must be looking forward to seeing the upward movement in the market, investors and traders should know that the Indian stock market will remain closed today (April 10, 2025) on the account of Mahavir Jayanti.

The official list of trading holidays in April shows three holidays in the month. These are: 10 April 2025 for Mahavir Jayanti, 14 April 2025 for Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and 18 April 2025 for Good Friday. Hence, trading activities on the NSE and the BSE will remain suspended on Thursday.

Here is the complete list of holidays during 2025 during which the Indian stock market will remain closed:

26-Feb-2025 Wednesday Mahashivratri 14-Mar-2025 Friday Holi 31-Mar-2025 Monday Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) 10-Apr-2025 Thursday Shri Mahavir Jayanti 14-Apr-2025 Monday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 18-Apr-2025 Friday Good Friday 01-May-2025 Thursday Maharashtra Day 15-Aug-2025 Friday Independence Day / Parsi New Year 27-Aug-2025 Wednesday Shri Ganesh Chaturthi 02-Oct-2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra 21-Oct-2025 Tuesday Diwali Laxmi Pujan 22-Oct-2025 Wednesday Balipratipada 05-Nov-2025 Wednesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 25-Dec-2025 Thursday Christmas

Note: October 21, 2025, Tuesday shall be a trading holiday on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. Muhurat Trading will be conducted on that day. Timings of Muhurat Trading shall be notified subsequently through a circular.

The holidays falling on Saturday / Sunday are as follows:

26-Jan-2025, Sunday: Republic Day 06-Apr-2025, Sunday: Shri Ram Navami 07-Jun-2025, Saturday: Bakri Id 06-Jul-2025, Sunday: Muharram

Market Timings

Trading on the equities segment takes place on all days of the week (except Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are: