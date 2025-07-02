Is Kejriwal Headed To Rajya Sabha From Punjab?

Chandigarh: Is former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal headed to Rajya Sabha? This is the question that has raised its head again following the victory of Sanjeev Arora in Ludhiana (West) by-poll. His victory has translated into quitting his Rajya Sabha seat from Punjab.

In fact, this question had started doing the rounds the day Arora was chosen by the party to contest the by-poll. Besides campaigning for the election, the party leadership was also testing the public stance over a non-Punjabi being sent to the upper house of the Parliament from the state. It is an emotive issue on which the people of Punjab have strong opinions. The opposition parties have been alleging that the AAP plans to send Kejriwal on the seat vacated by Arora. The other name being circulated as Arora’s replacement is that of the party’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia.

Arora defeated his nearest rival Bharat Bhushan Ashu of the Congress while Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Jeevan Gupta was at number three in the Ludhiana (West) by-poll. He got 35179 votes against Ashu’s 24542 votes.

After the AAP’s defeat in the recently held Delhi assembly polls, Kejriwal does not hold any constitutional post. His name remains in the reckoning despite his statement, "I am not going to the Rajya Sabha. The party's political affairs committee will decide who will go to the Rajya Sabha."

The party has three Lok Sabha members, all of whom are from Punjab. These include Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur, Malvinder Singh Kang from Sri Anandpur Sahib and Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur.

The party has a larger representation in the Rajya Sabha. Apart from Arora who has resigned from the upper house, there are 10 Rajya Sabha members from the party. These include Swati Maliwal, Sanjay Singh, Narayan Das Gupta, Sushil Kumar Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and Harbhajan Singh.

There is a perception that Kejriwal’s entry into Rajya Sabha will give more fire power to the party in the Parliament given his reputation of taking on the BJP leaders on issues. It is also believed that this step is going to help the party expand its footprint at the national level.

The party had attained the status of a national party after its commendable performance in the Gujarat assembly elections of 2022. It has recently won the Visavadar by-poll where Gopal Italia returned the winner. But in the larger scenario its victories have till now been confined to Punjab, Delhi, Goa and Gujarat. In order to justify its stature as a national party, the AAP needs to secure victories in the other states as well.

Punjab has merged as a party stronghold in the last one decade. The party had stunned everyone by winning four of the 13 Lok Sabha seats at the height of the 'Modi wave' in the 2014 parliamentary elections. It was expected to win the 2017 assembly polls in the state but overambitious leadership and internal squabbles saw the Congress sweeping the election under Captain Amarinder Singh. However, the party came to power in this state with a landslide victory in 2022 with Bhagwant Mann becoming the chief minister.

List of AAP Lok Sabha members

Serial No. AAP Lok Sabha member Seat 1 Gurmeet Singh Meet Hair Sangrur 2 Malvinder Singh Kang Sri Anandpur Sahib 3 Dr. Raj Kumar Chabbewal Hoshiarpur

List of AAP Rajya Sabha members

Serial No. AAP Rajya Sabha member Seat 1 Sanjeev Arora Punjab (resigned) 2 Ashok Kumar Mittal Punjab 3 Sandeep Kumar Pathak Punjab 4 Raghav Chadha Punjab 5 Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal Punjab 6 Harbhajan Singh Punjab 7 Vikramjit Singh Sahni Punjab 8 Sanjay Singh Delhi 9 Narayan Das Gupta Delhi 10 Sushil Kumar Gupta Delhi 11 Swati Maliwal Delhi (rebellion against the party)

