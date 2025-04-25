ETV Bharat / bharat

IRS Officer Among Two Arrested By CBI For 'Sabotaging Faceless Scheme Of IT Assessment'

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons including an IRS officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax for their alleged involvement in sabotaging of the Faceless Scheme of Income Tax Assessment, a CBI spokesperson said on Friday.

According to the official, investigation so far has revealed that the arrested duo Dinesh Kumar Agarwal, a chartered accountant, and Vijayendra, a 2015-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer serving as IT Deputy Commissioner, in connivance with several other persons had been contacting various assessees involved in pending high-value IT assessment cases, allegedly promising favourable orders in lieu of pecuniary benefits.

It may be recalled that the Central government has introduced the Faceless Scheme of Income Tax Assessment as a futurist reform in Tax Administration with an aim to increase the transparency, reduce human interface and thereby prevent corruption.

This scheme is called 'Faceless' simply because the assessees will not see the face of his or her Assessing Officer and would also not be able to know about those conducting the assessments. This will reduce the interface, discretion and corruption. However, the accused persons have been allegedly clandestinely collecting and disseminating the confidential insider information pertaining to this scheme, such as the name of the assessment officer, the issues under scrutiny etc., in pending big ticket assessment/appeal cases, to the assessees and thereafter collecting alleged bribe amounts, the spokesperson said.