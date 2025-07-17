IRRPL To Complete AK-203 Rifles Delivery 22 Months Early, Eyes Exports By 2030

Amethi: Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), a joint venture company which manufactures AK-203 assault rifles in Uttar Pradesh's Korwa, will complete the delivery of all 6.01 lakh rifles nearly 22 months ahead of schedule, a senior official said on Thursday. The company, mandated under a Rs 5,200 crore contract to supply 6,01,427 rifles to the armed forces by October 2032, plans to finish deliveries by December 2030, Maj Gen S K Sharma, CEO and Managing Director of IRRPL, told mediapersons during an interaction at the factory.

"Around 48,000 rifles have been delivered so far. Another 7,000 will be handed over in the next 2-3 weeks and 15,000 additional by December this year," Sharma said.

"From 2026, the factory will produce 12,000 rifles a month, enabling completion of the order much before the deadline," he added.

The AK-203, a modernised version of the Kalashnikov series, will become the primary assault rifle for soldiers deployed along the northern and western borders, including the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control. The joint venture, set up under an intergovernmental agreement and described as the "younger brother of BrahMos" by Sharma, has 50.5 per cent Indian shareholding and 49.5 per cent Russian stake.

It operates from an 8.5-acre facility in Amethi and employs over 260 personnel, including permanent Russian experts. Staffing will rise to 537, of which 90 per cent will be locals, according to the officer. IRRPL has achieved 50 per cent indigenisation and aims to deliver the first fully indigenous AK-203 by December, after which production will ramp up to 1.5 lakh rifles annually.

He further said that the joint venture has received 100 per cent Transfer of Technology (ToT) from Russia, with all testing now indigenised. Each rifle undergoes 120 processes and comprises around 50 components and 180 sub-parts. The weapon has a life of 15,000 rounds.

"Every material now has an alternate source in India," Sharma said, adding that quality control at the plant is being developed into one of the best in the country.

The company is eyeing exports to friendly nations once the domestic requirement is met. The first export order is expected soon, Sharma said, without giving details. The AK-203 rifles replace the INSAS in service. Initially, 70,000 rifles were imported to meet urgent requirements before full-scale production began at IRRPL under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

IRRPL was incorporated in 2019 under an inter-governmental agreement to manufacture AK-203 assault rifles for the Indian Armed Forces. The joint venture brings together Russian partners Rosoboronexport and Concern Kalashnikov with Indian shareholders Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) and Munitions India Limited (MIL). The company's operations are being steered by a core team from the Indian Army, led by Maj Gen Sharma.