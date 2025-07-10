ETV Bharat / bharat

'Irresponsible, Regrettable': MEA Slams Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Over Recent Remarks On PM Modi's Foreign Visits

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his recent remarks criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits, terming them "irresponsible and regrettable".

Responding to media queries regarding CM Mann's comments, Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, said, "We have seen some comments made by a high state authority about India's relations with friendly countries from the Global South. These remarks are irresponsible and regrettable and do not behove the state authority."

Reporterly, Bhagwant Mann had criticised PM Modi's just-concluded five-nation tour of Brazil, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina and Namibia. Addressing a media briefing, Mann had ridiculed PM Modi's foreign visits, alleging that he (PM Modi) does not stay in a "country with 140 crore people", but tours "countries where the population is barely 10,000".