IRCTC To Set Up Packaged Drinking Water Plant In Prayagraj

Lucknow/Kanpur: In a major development, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to establish a 'Rail Neer' bottled water plant in Saraswati High-Tech City of Prayagraj to give momentum to the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to make Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy.

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has allocated 2.5 acres of land for this project, with an estimated investment of Rs 25 crore. The plant will have a production capacity of 1 lakh liters per day, significantly boosting the availability of packaged drinking water.

Notably, IRCTC already operates several 'Rail Neer' plants across India to meet the demand and supply of their packaged drinking water, with two functional in Uttar Pradesh — in Amethi and Hapur. The upcoming plant will be the third facility in the state, covering the Purvanchal region.

"This project will not only promote industrial development but also play a key role in providing safe drinking water to railway passengers," Mayur Maheshwari, CEO of UPSIDA, said.