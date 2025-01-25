ETV Bharat / bharat

IRCTC To Run Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train To Destinations Associated With Life Of Lord Buddha

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run a Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train to boost tourism across the country. The train will cover various important destinations associated with the life of Lord Buddha.

According to a senior IRCTC official, the train will cover various important destinations associated with the life of Lord Buddha such as Bodhgaya Nalanda (Rajgir), Varanasi (Sarnath) Lumbini Kushinagar and Sravasti. The tour will culminate with a spectacular visit to the World famous Taj Mahal, which is also one of the seven wonders of the world. The train's itinerary will enable its passengers to pay their respects at the holy sites in addition to the Mayadevi temple, dedicated to the Enlightened One’s mother. The tour will be of seven nights and eight days and the train will depart from Delhi Safdarjung.

IRCTC is offering a special discount of 20 per cent on tariff on February 1, for Indian nationals including Non-Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin and Overseas Citizenship of Indian. The seven nights/eight days package under promo offer is being offered from a price of just Rs 76,905 per person on twin sharing basis.

Tour charges

As per IRCTC website, Rs 14,375 per day and Rs 1,15,000 for 7 days/8 nights will the fare for AC 1st class of 96 guests capacity. Similarly, the fare is Rs 11,875 per day and Rs 95,000 for seven days/eight nights in AC 2nd Class with 60 guests capacity.