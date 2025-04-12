ETV Bharat / bharat

IRCTC To Operate Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains On Spiritual And Heritage Circuits

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to embark on a 10-day spiritual and heritage journey from Vijayawada, covering Haridwar, Rishikesh, Vaishno Devi, Amritsar, and Anandpur Sahib. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi:The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, set to operate from April 23 to May 2, will depart from Vijayawada Railway Station and cover a range of historic and pilgrimage sites, including Haridwar, Rishikesh, Vaishno Devi, Amritsar, and Anandpur Sahib.

According to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) officials, this theme-based tourist circuit train aims to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and pilgrimage sites. The trip will span nine nights and ten days, offering comprehensive travel arrangements including both rail and road transport, as well as accommodation facilities for passengers.

As per the information, the train will cover prominent religious sites such as the Mansa Devi Temple and the evening Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri, Ram Jhula and Lakshman Jhula, Anandpur Sahib Gurudwara, Naina Devi Temple, the Golden Temple (Sri Harmandir Sahib & Sri Akal Takht Sahib), and the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple. Boarding and deboarding facilities will be available at key enroute stations including Vijayawada and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, and Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Mancherial, and Sirpur Kaghaznagar in Telangana.

“To provide security on the train, CCTV surveillance, a public announcement facility in all coaches, and travel insurance will be available for passengers,” IRCTC stated.

Similarly, the Railways is set to operate another special circuit of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train — the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Glorious Maratha Tour — from Delhi.

This tour will highlight locations associated with the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, along with various heritage and pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra. The 10-day journey will commence from Delhi on July 16 and will cover Pune, Raigad Fort, Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, Shivneri Fort, Shirdi, Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Shambhaji Nagar, Ellora, and Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga as part of its itinerary. The train will offer AC II Tier, AC III Tier, and Non-AC Sleeper coaches, accommodating a total of 762 passengers, officials added.

Tourists can board and deboard at multiple stations on this route, including New Delhi, Delhi Cantonment, Gurgaon, Rewari, Phulera, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road, and Kalyan. The carefully curated itinerary will explore various sites connected to Shivaji Maharaj and other Maratha rulers.

Key locations such as Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Raigad Fort, where his coronation was held, will be included. The tour will also feature visits to sacred temples in Maharashtra and the famed Ellora Caves near Sambhaji Nagar.

The first stop on the tour is Pune, where tourists will visit Shaniwar Wada and Aga Khan Palace. Next is Raigad Fort, situated 135 km from Pune. On day four, tourists will visit the sacred Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga temple by road. The following day will cover Shivneri Fort, followed by an overnight halt at the temple town of Shirdi.

After darshan at the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, tourists will proceed to Nashik by train. Upon arrival, they will head to the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple. After completing darshan, the journey will continue to Aurangabad (Shambhaji Nagar) by train.

On day eight, tourists will arrive at Aurangabad and proceed to the holy Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, followed by a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site — Ellora Caves — one of the largest rock-cut temple cave complexes in the world, according to IRCTC.

