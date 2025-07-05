ETV Bharat / bharat

IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra: 17-Day Trip, 30 Places, Hotel And Food | Package Details Here

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is conducting its 5th special Ramayana train tour since its inception on January 22 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This tour, "Shri Ramayana Yatra" will start from July 25, 2025 and will cover over 30 destinations associated with Lord Ram starting from Ayodhya and going to Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi and finally Rameshwaram island in South India before returning to Delhi.

IRCTC officials said that since the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, the religious and cultural tourism has got a huge boost as devotees from different walks of life are visiting these places with a lot of interest.

“Since the inauguration, this is the 5th Ramayan tour which we are holding and all our previous tours received encouraging response from the travellers and pilgrims,” an IRCTC official said.

The tour will cost Rs 1,17,975 per person for 3 AC, Rs 1,40,120 per person for 2 AC and Rs 1,66,380 for 1 AC class cabin and Rs 1,79,515 for 1 AC coupe.

According to IRCTC, package price is inclusive of train journey in respective classes, accommodation in 3 star category hotels for 1 AC, 2 AC and 3 AC, all meals (vegetarian only), all transfers and sight-seeing in AC Coaches, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers etc.

According to a press note recently issued by the IRCTC, the tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on July 25 and will be operated in the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train having modern amenities.

“The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of amazing features including two restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager,” the press note said.